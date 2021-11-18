Zayla leaves prison with a thirst for revenge in In Times of the Emperor; see victim · TV news

Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will come out of prison worse than he did in In Times of the Emperor. With a thirst for revenge, she will ally with Tonico (Alexandre Nero) to bring down each of her foes. The first target will be Madame Lambert (Lorena da Silva), kicked out of her own studio in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

The young woman was disgraced for having stuck a pair of scissors in the dressmaker’s arm after being forced to listen to a series of racial insults. The foreigner will throw such a fit of tantrum that the police will arrest Cândida’s daughter (Dani Ornellas) on charges of attempted murder.

Despite squabbles from the past, Samuel (Michel Gomes) will hire a lawyer to help Zayla defend herself in the Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão newspaper. Instead of life imprisonment, she will only need to serve a few months in closed confinement in a detention facility.

The character of Heslaine Vieira will return to the streets of the court with blood in his eyes in the scenes that will be shown from the next Tuesday (23). She will break up with Don Olu (Rogério Brito) to give herself to Tonico and thus pay back all those who laughed at her misfortune.

The mustachioed, even, will buy the property where Lambert’s store is located to surprise his lover. “From now on, the studio will no longer belong to any madame. I bought this house for you”, will reveal the villain.

Madame Lambert (Lorena da Silva) in the brochure

Zayla takes revenge on Madame Lambert

Lambert will be startled when he arrives for work and discovers Tonico is the new landlord. “Ah, so it was you who bought it. Very well, but you could have told me, I would have been more relaxed. After all, I have a business here”, will say the stylist. “It’s a very good point for a studio”, will punctuate the bad character.

“Yes. He did a good deal. It’s a wonderful point. Rest assured, I’m a great tenant. I was afraid someone would buy me out of here”, will thank the woman. “Because that’s exactly what I’m going to do”, the antagonist, played by Alexandre Nero, will shoot.

Zayla will then step forward to trample on her former mistress. “I’m free, as you can see. And very happy because Tonico bought this house and here he can only have one studio: mine. And Madame, street! Out of here. Out of here,” the shrew will shout.

“You’re a deputy! Are you going to let this criminal expel me?” Lambert will beg one last time. “You’re right. I’ll do it myself. Get your junk out of here. Out. Get out of here, French from hell”, will add Pedro’s rival (Selton Mello).

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

