Zez di Camargo and Luciano cruise ends in turmoil and confusion

Zez di Camargo and Luciano (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

the long awaited cruise from



Zez di Camargo



and



Lucian



, entitled

love



, ended up becoming a real nightmare for some fans of the sertaneja duo .

Last Sunday (11/14), boarding to the ship



MSC Precious



at the



Port of Santos



, on the coast of



Sao Paulo,



in celebration of the duo’s 30-year career towards



Bzios



, at the



Rio de Janeiro



, was marred by turmoil and confusion.

That’s because dozens of fans of the sertanejos discovered that their cabins had been canceled hours before the trip began.

According to the information of the



G1



, the producer responsible for the sale of packages announced that the cancellation occurred due to a decree that allowed only 75% of the vessel’s total capacity.

However, the duo ended up selling tickets for 100%. The company confirmed that 250 passengers had their cabins canceled.

Some fans claimed to have received the cancellation email on Saturday (13/11), one day before the trip, while others attended the



Giusfredo Santini Maritime Passenger Terminal – Concais



and were barred at the time of boarding.

the businessman



Marcio Caffer



he told the news portal about the incident and fired criticism at the organization of the event.

“In the morning, I was attended by a girl in the queue and she couldn’t find my booth. Then she took me to the window, which she couldn’t find either and told me to wait. They gave us peanuts, some cookies,” he said, claiming who spent hours trying to resolve what had happened without lunch or dinner.

“I’ve never felt so disappointed. I didn’t receive any emails until yesterday that my trip had been cancelled, they gave various types of excuses, that since October, Anvisa has limited the ship’s operation, but I was not notified of that.” Marcio Caffer

On social networks, angry fans detonated



Zez di Camargo



and



Lucian



, who have not commented on the controversial episode so far.

“I just had to warn that not everybody was going to enter”, wrote one fan”, wrote one f. “A lack of respect with those who bought and can’t board,” fired another. since February and several cabins canceled within 24 hours of boarding,” added a third. “I’m here on boarding, my reservation has been cancelled. Congratulations, it’s very nice how you treat your fans,” joked one netizen. “I expected more respect from people who are human, who have planned for this trip. I won’t recommend it to anyone,” declared an admirer.

Check out the publication below: