Zhang Zhan Arrested for Filming Beginning of Pandemic in Wuhan Awarded by Reporters Without Borders | World

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) recognized this Thursday (18) with its press freedom award the Chinese Zhang Zhan, the Palestinian Majdoleen Hassona and the international project Pegasus, a consortium of journalists from several countries investigating illegal espionage .

The three awards, which are awarded annually by the international NGO based in Paris, recognize the value, independence and impact of different journalistic works that have contributed to the defense or promotion of press freedom in the world.

Who is Zhang Zhan, arrested for filming the start of the pandemic in Wuhan

Chinese journalist is on the brink of death, says family

In this 29th edition of the award, RSF recognized, in the Value category, the work of Zhang Zhan, a lawyer and journalist who covered the Covid-19 pandemic in the Chinese city of Wuhan in February 2020.

Zhan, who was detained in May 2020, posted images of infected streets, hospitals and families on social media, becoming one of the main independent sources of information on the health situation in the region.

1 of 1 Journalist Zhang Zhan in Wuhan, before being arrested by Chinese police, in 2020 photo — Photo: Melanie Wang via The Associated Press Journalist Zhang Zhan in Wuhan, before being arrested by Chinese police, in 2020 photo — Photo: Melanie Wang via The Associated Press

Her detention was kept secret for several months and in December of last year she was sentenced to four years in prison for disturbing public order.

The journalist started a hunger strike to protest the decision and, according to her family, her health has deteriorated in recent weeks.

Mirror of the situation in journalism today

In the Independence category, RSF chose Palestinian reporter Majdoleen Hassona, who is frequently harassed by Israeli and Palestinian authorities for her critical publications.

She has been detained in Israel since August 2019, when she was traveling from the West Bank with her fiance and was told she was banned from leaving the territory for security reasons.

The third prize, which recognizes the impact of journalistic work, went to the international project Pegasus, a consortium made up of more than 80 journalists from 17 media in 11 countries, with the support of Amnesty International.

The project’s name is inspired by the “Pegasus” surveillance software program, owned by Israeli technology company NSO Group, and is used to help countries and their security agencies fight terrorism.

Pegasus scandal: are we all becoming spies without knowing it?

The software has been sold to various governments since 2011 and, researchers from the Project Pegasus consortium have revealed, is also used by at least 11 governments – autocratic or democratic – to spy on journalists, human rights activists and opposition figures. Countries include Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan and Hungary.

In 2017, DW revealed that the Mexican government at the time was using the software to spy on journalists.

“This is, unfortunately, a summary of the situation in journalism today. The winners of the Reporters Without Borders award embody the noblest qualities of journalism. They deserve not only our admiration, but our full support,” the statement said in a statement. General Secretary of RSF, Christophe Deloire.

The jury for this edition was chaired by the president of the RSF, Pierre Haski, and by important international reporters, such as the French Raphaëlle Bacqué, the Indian Rana Ayyub, the Syrian lawyer Mazen Darwish and the Pakistani editor Hamid Mir.