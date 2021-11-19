11-year-old girl is killed with 20 stab wounds indoors after being raped by her uncle, in Amazonas

RIO — An 11-year-old girl died with about 20 stab wounds soon after being raped at home in Eirunepé (AM), 1,160 kilometers from Manaus, this Wednesday. According to the Civil Police of Amazonas, the author of the crime, the child’s uncle, tried to kill himself with three knife thrusts to the chest. The 28-year-old man lived with the victim and her mother.

He and the girl were found by neighbors who heard the screams and were rescued, but the girl could not resist her injuries and died. The author is in a hospital, where he is kept in custody. The case was registered at the Specialized Police Station (DEP) as a vulnerable rape and femicide.

According to Gonzaga Rezende, DEP manager, the crime occurred around 11:30 am, investigators found that sexual abuse had been practiced for some time.

“During the libidinous act, the teenager threatened to denounce her family, at which time she was hit by a knife in the neck and 20 in other parts of the body. After committing the crime, the man tried against his own life, landing three blows with a knife. knife against his own chest,” Gonzaga said in a statement. “Two neighbors heard the teenager’s screams at the time the femicide crime took place, moments later, they heard the author’s screams as he stabbed his own chest, and when they entered the property, they witnessed the fact.”

Upon discharge, the prisoner will be sent to the police station, where he will remain in custody at the disposal of the Judiciary.