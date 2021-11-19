16-year-old teenager reports being raped by 400 men

A 16-year-old girl reported being raped by at least 400 men in India for six months. Of those, seven have already been arrested, including the victim’s father and husband. The case is considered the biggest incident of sexual violence ever recorded in the country.

The girl was abused by her father since she was a child, and was forced to marry a 33-year-old man when she was 13. She also claims that she was beaten and mistreated by her in-laws. After fleeing, the young woman went to live on the street. In testimony, she alleged that she was raped on several occasions when asking for money. With Metropolis information.

She also claims that when she tried to file a complaint, she was raped by two police officers. His last attempt to file a complaint was last Friday (12). Despite not stating with certainty who all the abusers were, the young woman managed to identify at least 25 suspects.

Indian teenager is not the only one

India’s National Crime Records Office points out that more than 28,000 rapes were reported in 2020. However, experts believe an even greater number, as many of the victims remain silent, overcome with fear and shame.

The phenomenon began to gain visibility in 2012, when a student known as Nirbhaya, 23, was raped by four men on a bus in New Delhi. The rapists pierced his abdomen with an iron bar. Hospitalized, the woman died days later. The criminals were sentenced to death and hanged in prison on March 20 of last year.

