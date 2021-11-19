2022 IPVA will have an average increase of 22.23% in RS | Portal Leouve

Tax charged to vehicle owners every year, the amount to be paid in IPVA in Rio Grande do Sul will have an average increase of 22.33% for 2022. The biggest increase will be for trucks, of 25.28%. For passenger cars, the increase will be 21.63%. The column had access to the official Fipe table. It brings the averages from prices recorded on the market in October.

Averages by type of vehicle:

Cars: +21.63%

Pickup Trucks and Utilities: +23.54%

Trucks: +25.28%

Bus and Minibus: +14.48%

Motorcycles and Similar: +23.13%

Engine – House: +10.03%

Remembering that the percentages in the table above are averages. The IPVA rate will be applied on top of the average price of the vehicle model, which will appear in tables that will still be published by Fipe in the Federal Official Gazette and may have risen less or more than the average. Perhaps, for the lucky ones, it did. But there are cases of elevation above 30% compared to last year. Meanwhile, the average consumer inflation in the metropolitan region of Porto Alegre is hovering around 11% in the 12-month period.

Fipe’s table brings the market price and is used as a reference for several businesses in addition to the IPVA calculation. The reason for the surge has already been alerted by the column for some time, the lack of inputs, the rise in raw material prices and the increase in other production costs raised the prices of new cars. With production stops at automakers, there are few models. This also heated up the used market.

Another important point: there is no change in IPVA rates. They follow the same, but will be applied on top of higher values. In practice, of course, it increases the final amount to be paid. For cars, a 3% tax rate applies; for motorcycles, 2%; and for trucks and buses, 1%. The terms and conditions of discount are usually disclosed by the State Revenue at the beginning of December.

Information: GZH