3G Capital to sell another $1.1 billion worth of Kraft Heinz shares | Business

3G Capital will dispose of the equivalent of 2.5% of the capital of Kraft Heinz, reducing the participation in the food giant – which it controls jointly with Berkshire Hathaway, of Warren Buffett – to 15.1%. The manager already had 24.2% in 2016.
The manager of Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira will sell nearly 30.6 million shares in a secondary offering coordinated by Bank of America.
At today’s price, the 2.5% is worth $1.1 billion. Kraft Heinz’s market cap is $44.8 billion. In its current composition, Berkshire is the company’s largest shareholder, with 26.6% of the capital, according to the latest data from the annual form published by the SEC.
Jorge Paulo Lemann left Kraft Heinz’s board of directors at the beginning of the year — Photo: Ana Paula Paiva/Valor
This will not be the first time that 3G Capital sells Kraft Heinz shares. Two years ago, the manager divested 25 million shares to handle redemption requests in the fund, amid multibillion-dollar writedowns at the ketchup maker. To demonstrate confidence in the company’s management, Lemann was one of the investors at the buying end, in physics.
In March, Kraft Heinz announced Lemann’s departure from the board of directors, in a decision that was related to the legendary businessman’s desire to reduce the pace of travel. On the occasion, the company emphasized the permanence of the businessman and Berkshire as long-term investors.
Even with the reduction in the shareholding position, 3G remains very close to the business. On the board are chairman Alexandre Behring and ex-Ambev João Castro Neves. The company’s CEO is Miguel Patrício, a Portuguese man who also made a career in the brewery and was appointed to lead the turnaround of Kraft Heinz.
In the third quarter, the company beat analysts’ estimates for invoicing, and increased its Ebitda projection for the year, although warning about the risks of impact of inflation on consumption.
In the golden age, the shares of Kraft Heinz came to break US$ 90, quite a distance from current prices. The paper closed today at US$ 37.04.