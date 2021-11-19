5 stocks that rose more than 50% in 2021

Marketplace

The Ibovespa, the main stock index of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), reached the worst closing level of the year this Wednesday (17th), at 102,948.45 points. From 2021 to date, the benchmark has devalued by 13.50%, but this was not the law for all actions of the theoretical portfolio. In fact, five securities navigated well through the crisis in the Brazilian capital market and registered a 50% increase in the same comparison.

Between the stocks that beat the Ibovespa in 2021, Embraer (EMBR3) had the best performance. The aircraft manufacturer darling of investors jumped in 2021, after suffering the restrictions imposed by the new coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) and the divorce with Boeing (BOEI34).

Braskem (BRKM5), controlled by Novonor (formerly Odebrecht) and Petrobras (PETR4), followed a similar path. In recent years, the petrochemical industry has been plagued by interference and corruption scandals. In 2021, cleaning and higher prices collaborate to recover the paper.

The skyrocketing prices, especially the dollar against the real, similarly favored the shares of exporters Marfrig (MRFG3), PetroRio (PRIO3) and JBS (JBSS3).

Check the performance of assets with the Ibovespa’s biggest hikes in the year:

embraer (EMBR3): +136.72%

(BRKM5): +96.05%

(MRFG3): +75.26%

(PRIO3): +64.27%

(JBSS3): +58.73%

Embraer leads Ibovespa highs in 2021

In 2020, the symbol aircraft trader in the region of São José dos Campos (SP) took a hit from the spread of Covid-19 around the world and, as a result, from the freezing of the global aviation market.

To top it off, the company saw competitor Boeing step back from the merger process that would put them in a position to compete with leader Airbus.

This year, Embraer raised its head, forgot about the deal with the American company and saw orders return according to demand. In addition, the vertical of vertical take-off and landing electric vehicles (eVTOL), the Eve, encouraged investors regarding the future of the airline market.

THE Embraer share more than doubled in price accumulated from 2021 until this Wednesday, rose 136.72%, to R$ 20.95.

Braskem tries to leave the past behind

In the accumulated of 36 months, the Braskem share presents a low of 11.03%. The performance represents the road taken by the largest producer of thermoplastic resins in Latin America, plagued by corruption scandals triggered by Operation Lava Jato.

The petrochemical industry has been trying to catch up for years and, in 2021, the market seems to have understood that it is on the right path. Management is no longer the company’s main problem and product prices jumped abroad. In addition, the former Odebrecht plans to sell its stake in the company to pay off debts, something that is well received by investors.

In 2021 so far, Braskem rose 96.05%, to R$ 46.21.

Marfrig rises in demand

Marfrig’s performance has to do with the reaction of international markets to the increase in demand: higher prices. The multinational in the food sector took advantage of the soaring price of meat, driven by greater demand from China and the appreciation of corn and soybeans — which serve as animal feed.

The deterioration of the scenario in Brazil further benefited the Marfrig’s share, whose revenues are pegged to the dollar. The currency since the beginning of the year had a high of 6.45% in 2021, even after jumping in 2020.

The role of the refrigerator closed the trading session this Wednesday at R$ 25.43, an accumulated increase of 75.26% in 2021.

PetroRio soars with rising prices

The performance of PetroRio in 2021 was similar to that of Marfrig. The oil company followed the advance in oil prices during the year, in addition to the dollar rate.

The company has continued with the aggressive acquisitions plan, while handling the mature fields redevelopment business.

THE PetroRio share presented an appreciation of 64.27% and reached R$23.06.

JBS advances following international prices

In 2021, the slaughterhouse went through a favorable moment, as did Marfrig, with a high dollar and advantageous prices. In the quarterly results, JBS had significant increases in profitability.

In view of this, the actions of JBS ended this Wednesday 58.73% more expensive compared to the same day in 2020, at R$ 36.35.