50 years of Unimed

The superintendent of Folha de Londrina, Nicolás Mejía, receives from the president of Unimed, Omar Taha, the book about the 50 years since the installation of the medical cooperative in Londrina. Photo by Filipe Barbosa.

Tribute to the judge who took to the streets to make contact with vulnerable people

Judge Cláudia Catafesta, head of the Court of Adolescents in Conflict with the Law of the District of Londrina, received last Tuesday (16) votes of congratulations and a diploma of Honorable Mention from the Legislative Assembly of Paraná for her outstanding work in the magistracy of Paraná. Tribute proposed by state deputy Tercilio Turini. She came from Rio Grande do Sul 16 years ago, took part in the contest and took root here, with two children from London. “It is for them and for a better society for all that I decided to leave the office and make contact with people, working with a public in vulnerable situations, who are teenagers in conflict with the law,” he reported. Turini highlighted projects coordinated by the honoree with national awards. “A judge who practices the culture of peace, who strengthened the concept of Restorative Justice in Londrina, tireless in the initiatives to welcome, raise awareness and socially reintegrate children, adolescents and young people,” she said. In the photo, judge Fabiane Pieruccini, representing the presidency of the Court of Justice, Tercilio Turini, Claudia Catafesta and the president of the Legislative Assembly, Ademar Traiano.

Award-winning human resources

The HR+Admirados do Brasil 2021 and the CEOs +Admirados do Brasil 2021 awards took place recently in São Paulo. Promoted by the Gestão RH Group, the annual survey aims to value human resources executives who are a reference in the market. In the photo, Mauricio Chiesa Carvalho, HR and Social Responsibility manager at Tamarana Tecnologia Ambiental (Tamarana-PR) and Rodrigo André Fernandes, Human Resources director at Claro Brasil (São Paulo) who are among the awardees of the RHs+ Admirados do Brasil 2021. The finalists represent 7% of the contestants for the award.

Adoption Campaign

Saturday, the 20th, is the day of the Cat and Dog Adoption Campaign in the Armazém da Moda parking lot, from 10 am to 5 pm. You are invited to discover an important volunteer work. More information by calling (43) 99996-5666 .

Strassberger opening new store in Londrina

The well-known Strassberger, a tourist spot in the Warta district, where Londoners and residents of other cities go, usually traveling, is preparing the opening of its new store here in Londrina, scheduled for December 15th. It will be in the vicinity of Arnaldo Lanches, aiming to serve the entire region of Lake Igapó, Gleba Palhano and whoever else wants it.

surrounded by friends

With the presence of around 40 friends, the hotelier Roberto Vezozzo was honored, yesterday, during lunch, by his family, headed by his daughter Fabiana Vezozzo and Fábio Vezozzo. Lots of stories to tell among everyone and also memories of several friends who have gone. That hug to the São Paulo birthday boy and the card-carrying “Tubarão”. The column was represented by journalist Marcelo Militão. Mayor Marcelo Belinati was unable to arrive for lunch as he was held up in São Paulo.

secretary wants to vaccinate children

The city’s health secretary, dynamic Felipe Machado, told friends who attended Roberto Vezozzo’s lunch that he’s really rooting for the city to get the vaccines to apply to London children, from 3 years old to 13 years old. It will be a peace of mind for everyone, without a doubt.

Writing test suggestions

With the departure of members of the team that prepared the Enem, for not agreeing with `”extra facts”, as they said, what about the theme of the essay for the Sunday test? It could be “Brazil above all, God above all”, which was the motto adopted by President Jair Bolsonaro. And more: “Environment: what is the best solution for the Amazon´´. Other topics: “How to transform Brazilians’ lives for the better?” “Why do Brazilian voters still vote for personal gain?” And also: “The self-esteem of Brazilians is in tatters: how to recover it?” “Do you think that Pope Francis, when he speaks, takes action afterwards or just plays for the crowd?” The last suggestion: “Is it true that no one is happy all the time?” Say and comment for what reasons. And good luck to all students.

