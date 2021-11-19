6 shares to have chances to win more than 3% today and close the week well, according to Ágora and BTG

Asian stock markets ended the week mostly on a high, with China’s equities boosting earnings thanks to the roles of real estate and logistics.

The CSI300 index, composed of the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, rose 1.1% this Friday (19). The Shanghai index rose 1.13%.

Relief in Chinese Real Estate Industry led to a recovery in iron ore futures contracts. The most traded mineral in January on the Dalian commodities exchange rose 2.5% this past session, at 536 yuan a ton, despite concerns about demand for raw materials in the country.

The bags of U.S and of the Europe started the day without strong emotions.

In Brazil, the Ibovespa continued the downward movement and closed yesterday with a devaluation of 0.51%, at 102,426 points. The PEC dos Precatórios, under analysis by the Senate, remains among the main points of attention in the domestic market.

O BTG Pactual (BPAC11) and the Now Investments released their investment recommendations this Friday. The suggested actions are from graphic analysts, who use a methodology that seeks to anticipate very short-term trends.

Remember that every investment involves risk and therefore there is no guarantee of a return. Therefore, respect the stops indicated – points where losses become intolerable and it is better to reset the positions.

In BTG’s assessment, the action of finds (RENT3) may rise 3.49% today. the retailer Renner stores (LREN3) and the shopping mall network Iguatemi (IGTA3) close the bank’s indications.

already the Now Investments its main recommendation is the action of the SBF Group (SBFG3), owner of Centaur. According to the broker, the investor can have gains of 1.49% with the paper.

BTG Company ticker Entry (BRL) 1st target (BRL) earning potential 2nd target (BRL) earning potential stop finds RENT3 53.04 53.91 1.64% 54.89 3.49% 52.21 Renner stores LREN3 31.89 32.37 1.51% 32.82 2.92% 31.42 Iguatemi IGTA3 33.31 33.9 1.77% 34.05 2.22% 32.78

Now Company ticker Entry (BRL) 1st target (BRL) earning potential 2nd target (BRL) earning potential stop totvs TOTS3 35.44 35.93 1.38% – – 35.19 Vulcabras VOLC3 10.58 10.73 1.42% – – 10.5 SBF Group SBFG3 26.19 26.58 1.49% – – 25.98

Check out the investment methodology indicated by the analysts:

BTG Methodology: An asset with a suggested buy that has the opening above the entry point should be discarded, as well as an asset with a suggested sell that has the opening of the day below the entry point. Upon reaching the partial, the operation must be reduced by 50% and the stop adjusted to the entry point. The stop should only be considered after opening a position. The quotation during the trading session at this point (stop suggested), without the transaction being open, does not invalidate it.

Agora Methodology: operations awaiting entry point, valid for today only. Stop loss value valid only after the trade has been entered. Returns are gross, free of brokerage and fees. If the asset gaps, reaching the target before the entry price, the trade is cancelled.

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.