A 79-year-old woman was attacked by a shark off the coast of São Paulo, according to the report

A 79-year-old woman was injured by a shark attack in Praia Grande, in Ubatuba (SP), last Sunday (14), as concluded by an analysis by a researcher from Unesp. The victim was attacked in the calf while bathing.

This is the 2nd attack of its kind in the city on the north coast of São Paulo, where there have been no incidents with sharks for over 30 years, and the 3rd in the entire state of São Paulo.

In a statement, the Ubatuba City Hall still does not confirm that the attack was the result of a shark attack and says it awaits the result of technical reports ordered from specialists.

According to the analysis of Otto Bismarck Gadig, a researcher at the Elasmobranch Research Laboratory at Unesp, preliminary characteristics indicate that the animal causing the attack was a “medium to large-sized shark species, with a rounded head, short snout and mouth proportionately wide in relation to length”, which could correspond to the tiger shark or the flat-head shark.

Both species are part of the shark fauna of the São Paulo coast and “are formidable large-sized coastal predators as adults, who basically feed on medium-sized fish, and which use the coastal region to fulfill their natural functions and processes, such as feeding and searching for suitable areas for reproduction”, wrote Bismarck.

The attack focused on the victim’s calf, which was punctured by a set of 5 teeth and had the musculature exposed due to the “brusque pulling motion on the opposite side”. An illustration of the lady’s leg was incorporated into the report:

Asked about the information contained in the researcher’s report, the City of Ubatuba did not return requests for comments.

“The City Hall is on the alert and will take the necessary measures based on technical definitions, supported by dialogue with academic researchers linked to the university and other bodies working in the field of marine biology”, the note concludes.

After the release of the Unesp report, the Argonauta Institute for Coastal and Marine Conservation, an organization that operates on the coast of São Paulo, stated that “Ubatuba for at least 32 years has not registered any case of incidents between bathers and sharks”.

“In recent years, we have noticed a much greater presence of whales in our region than in previous years, perhaps related to the availability of food. The same may be happening with sharks, although at this time of year it is standard for some species to appear closer in search of food or to give birth to their young”, says the report.

The Institute also subscribed to tips for bathers to pay attention to situations such as very turbid waters or the concentration of schools of fish. There are also practices to avoid, such as entering the water with an injury, swimming in the early morning and late afternoon, and even wearing shiny jewelry or constantly hitting the water.

previous cases

Earlier this month, a 39-year-old French tourist was bitten in the leg at Praia do Lambert, also in Ubatuba. The bather suffered deep cuts on his leg and needed hospital care.

On Monday (15), on Ilha Comprida beach, on the south coast of the state, an 11-year-old boy was injured in the leg by a shark.

According to City Hall, the attack produced shallow cuts, but the wounds needed suturing. The child was seen at the city’s Emergency Care Unit and is doing well.

*With information from Estadão Content