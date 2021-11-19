A curious fact indicates that Grêmio will win Chapecoense

Grêmio has everything to beat Chapecoense this Saturday (20th), at 7pm. At least if you’re superstitious, you have one more reason to believe in the sum of the 3 points. The game is valid for the 34th round and after that, the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul will still have five battles to go.

Grêmio is the second worst team away from home, the team only won three games and lost 13 times. There is no draw playing away from Porto Alegre, which is a very rare feat. Ceará, managed to win for the first time away in the last round and passed the tricolor in this regard, only Chape is worse away from home, but they also have 9 points.

Playing at home, Chapecoense has six draws and 10 defeats, without any victory. Needless to say, they are the worst clients, right? They are far away from Atlético-GO, who scored 20 points playing at Castelo do Dragão. And Sport, with 20 points as well.

Did you understand? Captured the message? Grêmio doesn’t draw away from home and Chapecoense doesn’t win at home. Thus, everything leads to believe that the team from Porto Alegre will earn the 3 points and remain alive in the fight against Serie B in 2022.

Chapecoense x Grêmio for the 2021 Brasileirão

Grêmio enters the round with around 93% risk of relegation, while the team from Santa Catarina has already dropped out of division. Journalist Farid Germano Filho reported that three white suitcases were sent to Chapecó. The idea is to “encourage” the team to win the game.

