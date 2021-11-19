A Fazenda 2021: Poll points to a tight dispute between people; see who leaves

the ninth elimination of The Farm 2021, by Record, will happen soon, this Thursday (18th). Aline Mineiro, Valentina Francavilla and Solange Gomes dispute the preference of the public, after the Farmer’s Test, which took place yesterday (17).

O RD1, then, has been questioning its readers about which pawn should be on the reality show. For the public, – until this afternoon – Valentina will leave the dispute for R$ 1.5 million with 31.91% of the votes.

Voting is tight and the other two people appear very close in number of votes with the former assistant of Ratinho.

For now, Solange Gomes leads as the public’s favorite to stay in the house, with 34.83% of the votes in the site’s poll. Aline is in second place, with 33.26% of the total.

The trio was made official in the farm of the week after Rico Melquiades’ victory in the Farmer’s Test. He will have a week of immunity and will also have to nominate a pawn in the next Roça.

The Farmer’s Test

The race was clearly inspired by the Round 6 series, the worldwide hit by Netflix. The rural setting, with a giant scarecrow, resembled the deadly game Batatinha 123, shown in the first episodes of the plot.

The objective of the activity was to collect corn cobs from the ground while playing music. Then, when the audible alarm sounded, participants would have to run to defend a totem that was being fired by paintball guns.

Whoever was hit, lost the corns. At the end of six rounds, whoever harvested the most corn would go to a final. Solange lost some crops as her target was shot.

The second stage, between Rico and Valentina, had three rounds. The comedian managed to get more spikes and won the hat. With that, he will have immunity for a week and will have to recommend someone to the Roça.

