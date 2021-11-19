A Place in the Sun: Renato’s mother reveals the secret of the past and puts Christian’s farce at risk; understand!

The farce of Christian (Cauã Reymond) will be under a thread very soon in “Um Lugar ao Sol”… According to Patrícia Kogut, columnist for the newspaper “O Globo”, Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) will reveal a secret of Renato’s past (Cauã Reymond), proving that he cannot be the father of Barbara’s (Alinne Moraes) child, as was imagined.

The trigger for the discovery will come with the return of Maria Fernanda (Fernanda Nobre), the boy’s ex-girlfriend. She will say that she had a child by Renato – information that will leave Elenice’s ears on edge. After hearing the story, the madame will talk to Teodoro (Fernando Eiras), her brother, and will assume his suspicion that everything is just a coup. With his suspicious reaction, the protagonist’s mother will confess: “My son is barren! There, i said it! What have I never told anyone, are you satisfied?”.

“Oh my God, Elenice, but how come…?”, will say Theodore. “The child is not Renato’s for the simple reason that he cannot have children. Do you understand now or do you want me to draw?”, will answer Renato’s mother, who will also explain that this condition is due to a health problem that her son faced in adolescence. “A mumps attack at age 16 and I got out of there with the diagnosis. Renato is 100% sterile. That’s the truth”, she will tell.

The protagonist’s uncle will be in doubt as to why this never came to light. “But, what do you mean, and Renato doesn’t know about it?”, will question Theodore. “Why would I stigmatize a boy who was already troubled if I myself witnessed the suffering that this was for my husband?”, will justify Elenice.

For all that, the situation will raise this mystery about Barbara’s pregnancy. Previously, in recent episodes, Renato’s mother was already intrigued to discover that her daughter-in-law was pregnant with her child. However, what she still doesn’t know is that this is possible since Christian has assumed the boy’s identity. Geez… Everything indicates that this bomb is getting closer and closer to bursting!