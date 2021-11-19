A report showing a 22% increase in deforestation dates back to COP26; NGOs point to scandal and omission | Environment

Entities and environmentalists allege that journalists and other conference participants asked for the number during the event, but with no response from the federal government. The National Union of Federal Public Servants in the Area of ​​Science and Technology of the Aerospace Sector (SindCT) said that “these were very much awaited numbers”.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

“But, at this event in Glasgow, the numbers for Brazil did not appear. Specialized journalists sought information from members of the Brazilian Government and were informed that PRODES had not yet completed its annual report. Pure lie!” pointed out SindCT in a statement.

After the disclosure of Prodes, the minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, said that he only had “contact with the data today”.

Deforestation in the Amazon exceeds 13 thousand km² between August 2020 and July 2021, according to data from Prodes

“Brazil’s role was to seek a consensus [na COP26]. We have to make the world change the form of economic development. And during this conference this was not the most relevant topic. The focus of the meeting is to make a fair transition to an economy based on renewable energy,” said the minister.

João Paulo Capobianco, member of the Brazil Climate, Forests and Agriculture Coalition, and former coordinator of the Plan for Prevention and Control of Deforestation in the Amazon (2003-2008), points out that the omission of deforestation data during COP26 is a “scandal” :

There is a double scandal that must be considered. The first is the fact that the note released by Inpe is from October 27th, that is, prior to the Climate Conference. This is the first time that Prodes has not been released before or during the COP”, says Capobianco.

“The federal government went to Glasgow already aware of the deforestation rate, but, even so, did not inform the United Nations. It preferred to talk about another metric, Deter, which pointed to a slight reduction in deforestation,” he added.

The executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, Marcio Astrini, also reinforces the criticisms.

“This isn’t a deforestation number, it’s proof of a crime. It’s a government that has a destruction plan. And the destruction plan paid off. And the result is that we see the forest being exterminated day by day in front of our people eyes,” Astrini said.

The high rate of deforestation is at odds with the promises presented by the Brazilian delegation at the 26th Climate Conference in Glasgow, COP26, in Scotland.

On the first day of the event – which took place between November 1st and 13th – the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, announced that Brazil should eliminate illegal deforestation in 2028. The previous target stipulated 2030.

15% reduction per year until 2024;

40% reduction per year in 2025 and 2026;

50% reduction in 2027;

Zero illegal deforestation in 2028.

The measures were announced for implementation only from 2022, which coincides with the numbers that the ministry already had in hand: the deforested area was 13,235 km² between 2020 and 2021, a number 22% greater than the 10,851 km² registered between 2019 and 2020.

The executive director of WWF-Brasil, Mauricio Voivodic, explained that the tendency of an increase in the area of ​​deforestation, if not reversed, will lead the Amazon forest to the “point of no reversal”, starting an “accelerated process of degradation “.

“If that happens, Brazil will no longer rely on the vital environmental services it provides, such as carbon storage and regulation of the country’s rainfall,” stated Voivodic.