A woman helps a friend give birth and discovers her husband’s betrayal | Bizarre | Online Diary

One woman decided to welcome her friend into her home when she found out she was pregnant. It took weeks of following up on medical appointments and at the hospital until the big day arrived and with it, the conclusion that a betrayal was behind the whole story.

The case took place in the United States and the story was shared by Hailey Mae Custer, 28, through her TikTok profile last month. In the video, which already has more than 3.5 million views, she reports that she found out that she was betrayed by her then-husband when she changed her friend’s daughter’s clothes and noticed a birthmark.

The birthmark would be an “extra piece” of cartilage that is on the side of the neck. The brand belongs to the ex-husband and one of the former couple’s children also inherited the characteristic. “I knew exactly that it was his daughter,” he says, having been in shock when he noticed the birthmark.

“I just wanted to do what was right and make sure she [a amiga] she was safe,” says Hailey, who said she is no longer married to the man, with whom she also has children. After overcoming a substance addiction and being sober for more than four years, she decided to take in her friend after learning that she was pregnant and had started using drugs.

Despite the betrayal, Hailey revealed that she has decided to keep her friend and her daughter indoors. “I thought a lot about my children. At the end of the day, she is their sister and I will not hurt this child. So she stayed with us”, he adds. And, even though she asked for a divorce, she reveals that she also decided to forgive her ex-husband in order to have a healthy relationship with the father of her children – even though in the process she discovered that he betrayed her, during the marriage, with more than 30 women.