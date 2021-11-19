A woman helps birth her best friend’s baby and finds out that her husband is the father of the child.

Photo: Reproduction/Facebook





When you think you’ve seen it all… A woman revealed a story of double betrayal. After helping deliver her best friend’s baby, Hailey Mae Custer, 28, discovered something that shocked her: Her husband was the father of the child.

The revelation ended up going viral on social media. She is American and said she was excited to help bring her best friend’s son into the world. But as soon as the baby was born, she saw something that shocked her. A birthmark on the baby’s neck, identical to the one on her 36-year-old husband, lit the alert.

Hailey went after answers and found that her now ex-husband cheated on her with at least 30 wives during their marriage, and even had two children with two different women while he was married to her.

“I heard that my friend was pregnant and homeless, so I talked to her. I felt the need to help her,” she reported, according to a “Sun” report.

“We had just come home from the hospital and I was changing the baby. When she turned her neck, the birthmark appeared. When they’re babies, it’s very hard to see, and I wasn’t looking. I thought: ok! Shock took over. When I found my friend standing beside me, I looked at her and I could tell. She couldn’t say anything, she just lowered her head and looked at the floor, and I just knew there. There were no words spoken, I just knew,” he reported.

With information from the Extra newspaper.