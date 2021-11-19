About to close its doors, hypermarket in Curitiba sells stock with discounts of up to 50%

With the closure of the Extra hypermarket format announced in October, the chain began a large stock-out, focusing on the Eletro, Bazaar and Textile categories. The settlement already takes place nationwide, in all of the more than 100 units in the network, with opportunities for up to 50% discount. In Curitiba, the two Extra stores, in Água Verde and Alto da XV, were also sold by Grupo Pão de Açúcar to Assaí Atacadista, and participate in the promotion, which runs until the 23rd.

According to Extra’s press office, the items will be gradually liquidated until the units are completely demobilized and, for this reason, it is important that customers plan to visit the stores and identify the products that are available.

The entire electro category (above R$500) in up to 30 installments and all bicycles and tires in 24 installments, both on Extra Cards and without interest, for example. Gardening accessories, stationery, “Do it yourself” category with tools in general and automotive accessories are with 40% discount. The fashion section is also 40% off.

The Extra brand continues to serve its customers nationwide through more than 300 points of sale in the Mercado Extra and Mini Extra networks, in addition to the e-commerce ClubeExtra.com.br and the Clube Extra app.

Grupo Pão de Açúcar announced the sale of 71 Extra Hiper commercial outlets to Grupo Assaí Atacadista in October. The total value of the transition is around R$5.2 billion and includes the transfer of 71 of the 103 Extra units to Assaí.