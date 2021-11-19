Actions for the care of Chagas disease should be implemented in 2022

At least two initiatives to take care of the chronic form of Chagas disease and prevent congenital transmission should be implemented next year. The United Communities for Innovation, Development and Care for Chagas disease project (Cuida Chagas), coordinated by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Evandro Chagas of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (INI/Fiocruz), is in the final stages of approval by the ethics committee to be implemented from 2022, with a duration of 4 years.

The other project is the finalization of the Guide for structuring lines of care for Chagas’ disease, which is being carried out by a working group of the Health Surveillance Secretariat of the Ministry of Health. The two initiatives were presented this morning ( 18), during the 1st Symposium on Neglected Diseases Fiocruz-Novartis: Chagas and Hansen’s Disease, promoted by Fiocruz and the pharmaceutical Novartis.

The main researcher of the Cuida Chagas study, Andréa Silvestre, explained that the pilot project, which is funded by the global agency Unitaid, will be implemented in the municipalities of Espinosa and Porteirinha (MG), São Desidério (BA), São Luís de Montes Belos (GO) and Iguaracy (PE).

“We will act with the surveillance of chronic cases, with all actions prioritizing and taking place in primary health care, tracking and actively searching for new cases, allowing for an entire operational feasibility. We imagine that in these territories we have the possibility of evaluating almost 6,000 people, who will be identified within this detection process”.

According to her, the project will also take place in ten municipalities in Bolivia, 13 in Colombia and five in Paraguay, with a total of 234,000 people evaluated.

“We will always use communication as a means of social and behavioral change, so community involvement is essential, so that we can have information, education and communication actions that can be applied to primary health and maternity care professionals, to that we create a more efficient and effective diagnosis and treatment process”.

Silvestre highlights that, as a neglected disease, less than 10% of people with the chronic condition of Chagas disease are diagnosed and less than 1% manage to be effectively treated.

care guide

Member of the Working Group of the Department of Health Surveillance of the Ministry of Health of Health, Swamy Lima Palmeira, explained that the proposal of the Care Lines Guide has the general objective of promoting the reduction of mortality from the disease, promoting independent patient monitoring. life cycle and form of the disease.

“As specific objectives, we want to identify population groups in situations of vulnerability and priority areas from the epidemiological point of view of the disease; guide and expand the offer of laboratory diagnosis in priority municipalities; ensure specific treatment; provide integration mechanisms between the different levels of government; monitor surveillance-related indicators; and to integrate primary care into the development of actions to prevent and control Chagas’ disease”.

According to her, another important line is to offer families the necessary knowledge so that they know where to seek specific assistance for diagnosis and treatment, such as a list of tests that must be performed and their frequency.

neglected disease

Chagas disease was discovered in 1909 by the Brazilian researcher Carlos Chagas. It results from infection by the protozoan Trypanosoma cruzi, having as vector several species of the insect Triatoma, known as barbers, hickeys or lollipops. The disease is endemic in Latin America and belongs to the list of neglected tropical diseases. Incidence is high in socially excluded populations, such as in pockets of poverty, rural dwellings in places without infrastructure and with inefficient health systems.

A representative of the Association of Patients with Chagas Disease in Pernambuco, Joanda Gomes says that the disease is neglected because “it is a poor person’s disease”.

“It is not a disease that is remembered, it is neglected because it is a disease of poverty. The poor man is still there, in his wattle and daub house without being able to do masonry, a good plaster, and others without even having anything to eat. The association has been around for over 30 years, where we talk to others and can talk to the doctor directly. I’m treated like a person, body and soul, I’m treated as a person, like Joanda, and not like a disease”.

At the Symposium, successful experiences in the care of the disease were also presented, such as the mandatory notification of Chagas disease in the chronic phase in Goiás; the Casa de Chagas outpatient clinic of the Pernambuco University Cardiology Emergency Room; and the Clinical Research Laboratory in Chagas disease at INI/Fiocruz.

The technical coordinator of the guide for chronic care for neglected infectious diseases of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Linda Lehman, presented the guide Chronic Care for Neglected Infectious Diseases: Leprosy/Hansen’s Disease, Lymphatic Filariasis, Trachoma, and Chagas Disease (Chronic Care for neglected infectious diseases: leprosy, lymphatic filariasis, trachoma and Chagas disease, in Portuguese), available in English only. Event participants asked for the document to be translated into Portuguese and Spanish.

Chagas disease occurs in acute forms, which can be asymptomatic; chronic, which appears with symptoms years or decades after infection; and congenital, when the infection passes from mother to son or daughter during pregnancy. It exists in the cardiac form, which is characterized by dilated cardiomyopathy associated with myocarditis, fibrosis, and cardiac dysfunction; or the gastro-intestinal form, which can result in mega-colon and/or mega-esophagus. There is also the mixed form of the disease, with symptoms of both forms associated.