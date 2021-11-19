Activa cuts (a lot) the target price of the shares

Business

Supported by the thesis that demand from China, the largest global consumer of iron ore, should remain limited, Ativa Investimentos made a readjustment in the target price of its shares. Valley (VALE3), which went from BRL 120.40 to BRL 84.50. The buy recommendation remained neutral.

The Asian giant’s demand was reduced due to greater environmental restrictions and the slowdown in the activities of the Asian country’s real estate sector, thus affecting all companies that depended on the export your products to China, in the case of Vale, which now must have difficulties to increase the profitability of its ferrous minerals operation in the short term.

Ativa also highlights that it does not observe a gradual reduction in the cost dynamics, which continues to limit the company’s achievement of higher margins, mainly due to higher logistical expenditures.

“In this way, we continue to prefer companies and sectors with smaller asymmetries and better risk-return ratios, even recognizing the eventual current discount of multiples of mining company.”

See the investment thesis at Vale

Ativa believes that, with the market proving to be more challenging, Vale intends to maintain operational resilience through the execution of a strategy that privileges the generation of value over volume. Given the new market conditions, the company should continue to increase its capacity to offer iron ore only gradually.

The mining company is currently negotiating a 30% discount compared to its global peers, due to the tragedy of little mist. “The achievement of greater credibility regarding the execution of its ESG policy it is vital for decreasing this discount. We also believe that Vale will be able to explore in a more effusive way the qualitative differential that iron ore in the Northern System offers”, explains Ativa.

The possible greater future demand for higher quality products due to environmental pressures may continue to generate a positive impact on premiums for Vale’s products, benefiting future cash generation.

However, Ativa experts point out that commodity futures markets are cyclical, volatile and correlated with drastic changes in the scenario. This means that the possible slowdown in Chinese demand and regulatory changes in the country may continue to impact the price of iron ore, the company’s main business. Valley.