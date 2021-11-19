Adele almost decided not to release the album “30”

Have you ever thought about working on a project, which turns out to be your best work so far, and before delivering it to the world, you decide not to launch it? That’s exactly what ALMOST happened with the album “30”, in Adele.

In an interview with Zane Lowe, from Apple Music, the singer revealed her concern with the project.

In conversation with Zane Lowe, Adele explained that, because of her extremely personal content, she worried and barely released the “30”.

“There were times when I was writing these songs – and even when I was mixing and stuff like that – I thought, ‘Maybe I don’t need to release this album. Like, maybe I should write another one,’” Adele said.

“Just because music is my therapy, I never go into the studio thinking, ‘Okay, I need another hit.’ It’s not like that for me”, completed the singer.

Adele even commented on how, as well as the “30” helped her through a difficult time in her life, her new album can help other people through their difficult times.

“I really think some of the songs on this album can really help people. Really change people’s lives. And I think a song like ‘Hold On’ might actually save some lives. I really, really think.”

The album “30” will be released this Friday (18th) and has 12 songs on its tracklist, including the mega hit “Easy On Me”, the project’s first single. The new album is in high expectation, from the public and the market alike, and is already expected to break some records, including the one for sales of vinyls in the United States, which is currently the mark of the “evermore”, in Taylor Swift.