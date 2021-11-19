Adele’s outfit chosen for her interview with Oprah is full of political significance – International

While the resurgence of Adele continues with the double whammy of an interview with Oprah Winfrey and the show One Night Only at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles in front of a truly star-studded crowd – all as a prelude to an album release this Friday the 19th – so does his mastery of image art; her message of post-divorce strength and freedom told through all the performance tools at her disposal. Including your lyrics, your interview and (yes) your clothes.

Not so much the black taffeta dress Schiaparelli mermaid style she wore to take the stage for her show, but the white pantsuit she wore for her interview with Oprah.

The white pantsuit she wore, for example, as she talked about ending her marriage “and finding my own happiness”, about the joy of lifting weights, about stopping drinking, about feeling secure in your new self, about taking control of your own body image without worrying about what other people thought.

A white suit: this is the piece increasingly associated with the liberation and empowerment of women on the public stage. At this point, it’s both a symbol as an outfit.

Adele simply reminded the world that the political is also personal.

If anyone thought the garment was a rebellious relic of the Trump era, that only heightened its resonance.

The emergence of white suit as a cultural brand started in the 2016 election, when Hillary Clinton took the stage at the Democratic National Convention to accept his party’s nomination for president in a Ralph Lauren white, drawing a direct connection of their position with the history of suffragists (one of their official colors was white) and the struggle of women to make their voices heard.

It was then adopted as a uniform during the election itself by women who were encouraged to #wearwhitetovote. It then became a sign of opposition to the president’s more retrograde ideas. Donald Trump on gender during the first State of the Union Address (even Melania Trump he wore a white pantsuit to his first appearance after the public learned of the Stormy Daniels affair, and many speculated that it was an obvious rebuke to her husband). Nancy Pelosi wore a white pantsuit in the halls of Congress to announce that the House would begin drafting articles of impeachment against Trump; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also used it on his Vanity Fair cover; and kamala harris when he became vice president-elect.

(The white suits also made a much acclaimed appearance towards the end of the film. The Clube das Desquitadas, from 1996, in which Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawn, and Bette Midler play women who team up to get revenge on their exes and make an exciting version of You Don’t Own Me wearing white suits.)

It is possible that Adele you simply liked the idea of ​​wearing white, with its symbology of starting over and turning the page, or thought it would look good against the leaves in the garden where your interview with Oprah happened – or maybe he wasn’t thinking of making history. But it’s also true that the look she chose, from the young black designer Christopher John Rogers, who a few days before the show had been voted women’s fashion designer of the year by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, it was originally… a suit with a skirt. It was Look 39 of their resort 2022 collection, also known as Collection 008, and the only white in a collection notable for its use of bright colors.

Adele customized it to wear with pants. Considering the theme of your album, called 30, and the conversation with Oprah, seemed pointedly appropriate. (So ​​much so that the Oprah decided, at the last minute, to change his bright apricot Sally LaPointe suit for a neutral Brunello Cucinelli.)

Especially since, as Adele told Oprah, she “had never worn white before. I’m using it for you.”

And as a result, this symbol of solidarity leapt from Washington to the entire world. /TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES

The New York Times Licensing Group – All rights reserved. Reproduction of any kind without written permission from The New York Times is prohibited.