Adriana’s brother tells the parents’ reaction after the Corinthians striker was called ‘monkey’

Last Tuesday, Corinthians thrashed Nacional, from Uruguay, and confirmed their presence in the final of the Libertadores Feminina 2021. Despite the victory, the game was marked by a racist act by one of the athletes of the opposing team when calling Adriana ” monkey”.

In an interview with GE, Adriana’s brother, André Ricardo, told what was the reaction of the athlete’s relatives when he learned of what had happened on the field in Paraguay. Adriana suffered the racist offense after scoring, with a penalty, Corinthians’ sixth goal in the game.

“It is regrettable that, even today, we go through situations like this. We feel very sad about it. The father and mother were very sad,” said André Ricardo.

“We were watching the game. So much so that, when she took the penalty and scored the goal, she didn’t even hear. It was her companions who spoke to her. Victoria was really sorry, she cried a lot because she was the one who heard . When Adriana found out, at the end, she said she felt very bad”, completed the attacker’s brother.

After hitting the net in the second half, Adriana did not hear the offense. It was Vic Albuquerque who ended up listening to his opponent. The shirt 17 stopped the match to denounce what had happened and was supported by all Corinthians athletes and committees. The arbitration took no action because it did not hear the offense.

It is worth remembering that the match continued and Corinthians scored two more goals, with Juliete and Grazi. In both goals, the players and Corinthians staff celebrated, in the form of a protest, with an anti-racist gesture, raising their fists in the air.

At the end of the game, the captain at Nacional, Valéria Colman, apologized on behalf of the opposing team, claiming that “if someone felt offended by one of us, it was not our intention”. Corinthians issued an official statement and said that “The female delegation will have all the legal support necessary for the necessary investigation and the blunt punishment of this unacceptable act.“.

Corinthians defines the Women’s Libertadores title this Sunday, at 20h. The decision is against Independiente Santa Fé, from Colombia, and will be held in Montevideo, Uruguay. Timão is looking for the third championship in the competition.

