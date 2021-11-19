AeroFla: airport issues press release to Flamengo fans – Flamengo

Torcida do Mengão sets up a meeting to support and encourage the team on the eve of the Libertadores da América final

Flamengo still enters the field against Internacional and Grêmio, in matches valid for the Brazilian Championship. However, the fans are focused on the Libertadores da América final, against Palmeiras, on the 27th of this month. For this reason, fans scheduled an AeroFla this Friday (19), and Galeão Airport released a statement.

Find out how to do double with Flamengo’s victories!

On the afternoon of Thursday (18), Galeão Airport informed the fans about the departure of the Mengão athletes: “Attention, Red and Black Nation! RIOgaleão informs that the departure of the Flamengo team will be through our Cargo Terminal (TECA). That is, the team will NOT go through the passenger boarding terminals“, informed the airport, through the social network of the twitter.

Attention, Red and Black Nation!🔴⚫ RIOgaleão informs that the boarding of the @Flamengo it will be through our Cargo Terminal (TECA). In other words, the team will NOT pass through the passenger boarding terminals.#RIOgaleão #AeroFla #Flamengo # Liberators2021 pic.twitter.com/lxscyGWTuW — RIOgaleão (@RIOgaleao) November 18, 2021

AeroFla takes place this Friday (19), eight days before the final, as Flamengo will not return to Rio de Janeiro. Mais Querido faces Internacional on Saturday (20) and Grêmio on Tuesday (23). On Wednesday (24), from Rio Grande do Sul, the red-black delegation travels directly to Montevideo, Uruguay, for the Libertadores da América decision, scheduled for the Centenário Stadium, at 17:00 (GMT).

The fans, with this, will only have this Friday (19) to encourage and support the team before the continental final. The red-black squad, however, tries not to think about the Libertadores decision, because, as said, they will face Internacional at 9:30 pm (GMT) this Saturday (20). The clash is valid for the 34th round of the Brasileirão and will be played in Beira-Rio. On Tuesday (23), the duel with Grêmio takes place at the Arena do Tricolor, at 9 pm (Brasilia time).