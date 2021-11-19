AF News | Cities | Hospital for Tropical Diseases performs gynecological surgery for the 1st time in Araguaína

The first gynecological surgery performed at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases of the Federal University of Tocantins (HDT-UFT/Ebserh) marks the opening of the new service. The Surgical Center underwent renovation and expansion, and gradually integrates new services for users.

The procedure performed by the gynecologist, Zoraide Andrade da Cruz on the 8th of november it was an exeresis of a polypoid vaginal lesion and exeresis of a vulvar condylomatous lesion. “The procedure was indicated after the anatomopathological confirmation of vulvovaginal lesions for a better treatment schedule. And, in the case of that patient, the procedure was curative”, celebrated the doctor.

“It is with great joy that we perform this gynecological procedure in our surgical center. And despite being a small procedure, it increases our expectation of progressing and evolving, even more in this sector, in order to improve the care to our patients and offer a best field of learning for UFT Medicine students”, finishes the doctor.

For Marcos Antônio Silva Batista, deputy head of the Specialized Care Sector, access to gynecological surgical treatment is another effort to translate, in practice, the great SUS guidelines built over many years. And, in this case, enabling care and intervention in many problems that affect women’s health and serving as a modern and dynamic field for teaching, research and extension.

How to access the new service

The doctor said that the flow of care occurs from the search for the primary care service in Basic Health Units (UBS). After evaluation by the responsible physician, the patient will be referred for specialized follow-up, if necessary. Then, through the Regulation System (SISREG) the user is directed to the reference service.

“Previously, the patient sought primary care, but her referral was made by the regulation of the HDT-UFT (in the case of reference patients of the service). However, we did not perform surgical procedures, these cases were referred to other services”.

About the Ebserh Network

HDT-UFT has been part of the Ebserh Network since February 2015. Linked to the Ministry of Education (MEC), the Brazilian Hospital Services Company (Ebserh) was created in 2011 and currently manages 40 federal university hospitals, supporting and boosting its activities through excellent management.

As hospitals linked to federal universities, these units have specific characteristics: they serve patients from the Unified Health System (SUS), and, mainly, support the training of health professionals and the development of research. Due to this educational nature, university hospitals are training camps for health professionals. With that, the Federal University Hospitals Network acts in a complementary way to the SUS, not being responsible for all health care services in the country.