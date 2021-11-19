After a ‘free hand’ in the PL, opponents of Bolsonaro prepare the party’s disembarkation

BRASÍLIA, RIO and SÃO PAULO — The day after the PL announced that its president, Valdemar Costa Neto, received a “white letter” from the party’s state leaders to join Jair Bolsonaro, members of the acronym who oppose the president are already preparing to leave the subtitle.

During the PL meeting itself, the departure of Maurício Quintella, current Secretary of Infrastructure of Alagoas, was announced. The state is governed by Renan Filho (MDB-AL), who opposes Bolsonaro. Quintella has harshly criticized the president on social media over the past year and told the “Metropolis” website that he will not be in the same party as Bolsonaro.

“From the carriage floor, PL is jumping a huge bonfire! Joining a genocidal president, who destroys Brazil day after day, would be disastrous. Bolsonaro precisa ser combatido, não abrigado!”, escreveu Quintella no Twitter.

Vice President of the Chamber, Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM) intends to meet with Costa Neto next week, when he returns from an official mission at COP-26. Deputies who spoke with him over the past two days say that Ramos is convinced to leave the party. The day before yesterday, after the caption meeting, he stated that he will not be on the platform in Bolsonaro.

In Bahia, the situation is also delicate, although there is no threat of immediate defections. Former deputy José Carlos Araújo, state official, said he is trying to “smooth the edges” to keep his agreement with ACM Neto, pre-candidate for governor by União Brasil, the party that will result from the merger of DEM and PSL. Bolsonaro is studying launching João Roma, Minister of Citizenship, into the government.

— We are trying to negotiate with ACM Neto support for Bolsonaro. If there is this, João Roma could withdraw the candidacy. It would be brigadeiro’s heaven, the best possibility,” Araújo told Globo.

According to the president of the PL in Piauí, Fábio Xavier, who is Secretary of Cities in the government of Wellington Dias (PT), a meeting with coreligionists scheduled for Tuesday, in Teresina, will serve to “fine tune” the possible scenarios in the state in between. to advancement in Bolsonaro’s membership.

He stated that the meeting in Brasília with the PL’s national summit did not change his interest in maintaining the coalition with the PT governor in 2022 and ruled out asking to leave the party. There is a possibility, however, that other parliamentarians of the PL change the acronym to maintain the alliance with Dias.

— We scheduled this meeting on Tuesday to fine-tune everything in relation to Piauí. That doesn’t change what I’ve been saying, that we have a long-standing relationship with the governor and we intend to maintain it. But before moving on to any other position, I need to agree with my colleagues in the state. What was agreed is that the PL will receive Bolsonaro – he said.

In Pernambuco, according to those present at the meeting, the discomfort occurred because the minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado, has hinted in interviews that he could run for office. The state leader Anderson Ferreira, mayor of Jaboatão dos Guararapes (PE), left the meeting at the PL headquarters saying that everything was pacified. Asked about Gilson, however, he quipped:

— To be a candidate, you must first have a vote.

President of the Pará directory, deputy Cristiano Vale says that the prospect is to try to reconcile support for Bolsonaro with an alliance with the group of Helder Barbalho (MDB), the current governor who is expected to run for reelection.

— The PL here absorbs this situation very well, we’ve been talking (with the locals) since the first announcement, back there. We are the base of the state government and we put this to Valdemar. Apparently everything is fine, but let’s see ahead – says Cristiano Vale.

Impasse in São Paulo

In São Paulo, the seven state deputies of the PL are committed to the pre-candidacy of the vice-governor, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), an ally of João Doria. They even admit the possibility of leaving the party if the acronym decides to launch a Bolsonaro candidate in the state.

One of the congressmen reports that he is already “practically campaigning” for the toucan throughout the state. Some of them have even participated in agendas with Garcia in the interior.

PL deputies benefited from the release of R$ 20 million in amendments this year. On the other hand, the party caucus helped to approve unpopular projects of interest to the state government, such as administrative reform and fiscal adjustment.

The scenario for the election of São Paulo should become clearer over the weekend, as Garcia’s candidacy is linked to the departure of Doria from the government to run for the presidency – the PSDB’s caucuses will take place on Sunday. If Doria loses the dispute, the PL discusses attracting Garcia to the party, a hypothesis viewed with suspicion by allies of the lieutenant governor.