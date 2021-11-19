After a year and a half, Covid-19 is no longer the biggest cause of death in Brazil

Brazil lives a moment of virus control thanks to the vaccine – Photo: Getty Images

For the first time since April of last year, Covid-19 is not the biggest cause of death in Brazil

Figures from the second half of October indicate the virus as the fourth major cause

The drop in deaths reflects a moment of stability caused by the vaccine

For the first time since the initial months of the pandemic, to Covid-19 it is not the biggest cause of death in Brazil. The data was released by UOL after a survey carried out with the Association of Registrars of Natural People (Arpen Brasil).

The numbers refer to registrations made at notary offices in the second half of October and were obtained from Arpen Brasil’s transparency portal.

Between the 16th and 31st of last month, the country registered 3,605 deaths caused by Covid-19, a number lower than the deaths resulting from cerebrovascular accidents (CVAs), heart attacks and heart problems. The ranking for this period was like this:

This is the first time since the end of April of last year that the coronavirus is not the main cause of death in Brazilian territory. It is worth remembering that the pandemic had arrived in the country just a month earlier, in March.

stability moment

There were 18 long months in which the virus spread and claimed the lives of more than 600 thousand Brazilians. At the worst moment of the pandemic, there were more than four thousand deaths caused in just one day, in April of that year.

Thanks to vaccination, however, the time is now for “stability”, as Fiocruz pointed out in a bulletin released this week. The moving average of deaths from the virus recorded last Wednesday (17) was 260.