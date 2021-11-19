After an alleged pregnancy, Fátima Bernardes announces news: “Baby?”

Top Stories

Find out how much a trip to Greece costs

Fatima Bernardes used his Instagram this Wednesday, November 17, to inform him that next Monday he will announce something new. The presenter has been away from the Meeting since she suffered a fracture in her shoulder and had to undergo surgery and rest at home.

“Monday is new. Check out our stories”, wrote on her Instagram, after Fátima Bernardes informed her about the news, several internet users began to consider a pregnancy: “will baby come around”, said a fan. However, it seems, the presenter should return to the program next Monday, November 22nd.

“Oooooooooo!!! We miss you!!! Shine a lot on Monday I like to see you wonderful”, said an internet user, “The icon of Brazilian television, a true Brazilian born and a star!!! A great turn and more success in everything you do! Love you! Back back to bright mornings”, said another.

Fátima Bernardes laments the death of Marília Mendonça

Like other famous people, Fatima Bernardes also used her Instagram profile on November 5th, to mourn the death of Marília Mendonça. The singer died after a serious plane crash.