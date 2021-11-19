After arrest of the ‘Majesty of crime’, police map faction and serve more than 800 warrants in Ceará | Ceará

After the arrest of Valeska Pereira Monteiro, known as “Majesty”, the Civil Police of Ceará carried out, in the early hours of this Friday (19th), an operation to combat a criminal organization operating in Ceará. More than 800 arrest warrants and search and seizure warrants are served.

So far, 358 arrest warrants and 455 arrest warrants have been served. According to the general delegate of the Civil Police, Sérgio Pereira, investigations began with the arrest of a target of a leader from another state.

“The investigation was initiated by capturing a target of a leadership from another state, the investigation evolved and Draco identified who were the people who exercised command within this organization. We have targets throughout the state Fortaleza, Metropolitan Region, North Interior and Interior South and Pernambuco. They were also located there,” he stated.

“Majesdade” was arrested in August while on vacation in Gramado, Rio Grande do Sul. From her, the police obtained information and mapped other members of the criminal group.

The action named “Anullare” is carried out in Fortaleza and 50 other cities in Ceará, in addition to Pernambuco. According to the Civil Police of Ceará, the operation is the largest in the history of the institution in combating a single criminal group.

prison during vacation

‘Majesty’ is arrested by the Ceará police while on vacation in Gramado

The girl’s capture took place on August 26, while carrying out an arrest warrant against her. The young woman was then taken to Fortaleza (watch, above, the arrival of the Majesty in Fortaleza).

Majesty has a criminal record for theft, criminal association, crime against the public faith, and drug trafficking. It is also suspected of controlling the financial and distribution of drug trafficking areas in Fortaleza and the Metropolitan Region.

According to the Civil Police investigations, while members and criminal groups disputed territories, which resulted in homicides, the woman took advantage of her vacations in the south of the country.

The deputy general delegate of the Civil Police of Ceará, Márcio Rodrigo Gutiérrez said that Majesty had been monitored since the end of 2020.

Majesty had been considered a fugitive since April, when she broke the electronic anklet. According to him, even outside Ceará Majesty, a woman continued to command trafficking.

Police arrested targets of the warrants of operation "Anullare" this Friday morning (19), in Fortaleza.

“We identified that it continued with its organizational, deliberative and decision-making power. And one of those decisions is precisely that of distributing territories so that members of the group could establish their drug trade,” says Gutierrez.

In 2014, Majesty had already been arrested for leading a gang that robbed houses and commercial establishments in Fortaleza.

"Majesty" has been at large since April of this year, when it broke the electronic monitoring anklet.

