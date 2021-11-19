After complaints, Facebook releases more ‘control’ over algorithm; understand – 11/18/2021

After numerous complaints from former employees about the harmfulness of Facebook’s algorithms, Meta, the owner of the social network, today announced new features to give people a little more control over what appears in their feeds.

According to the Meta, “people will now be able to increase or decrease the amount of content they will view from friends, family, Groups and Profiles they follow, and topics they like in their feed preferences.” The company, however, did not explain how this will happen in practice.

The measure seeks to give users more autonomy about what they want to see on their social network, reducing Facebook’s responsibility in relation to content that reaches them, such as hate speech, disinformation or even incitement to violence.

In addition, Meta announced that it will facilitate access to control and customization features of the feed that already exist on the platform, such as Favorites, Snooze, Unfollow and Reconnect.

All of these initiatives are not available to everyone. Without announcing a date, Meta said the idea is to start testing them “with a small percentage of people” to gradually expand in “the next few weeks.”

“This initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to give people more control over their news feeds, allowing them to see more of what they want and less of what they don’t. We will continue to share our progress as we progress and learn from testing.” , justified the Meta, in a statement.

Taming the algorithm

The way the Facebook feed works is the main criticism of Frances Haugen, a former Meta analyst who leaked documents to the press (the Facebook Papers) that show how the social network was negligent with claims that its algorithm gave space to hate speech and fake news.

According to Haugen, the problem is the engagement ranking, which bypasses the posts that generate more interaction with the user. Leaked documents show that even the rage emoji is valuable to Facebook’s algorithm.

With these new feed customization options, Meta seems to be trying to relinquish responsibility for what people see on Facebook. But the new features are still optional — users will have to take the initiative to look for them and turn them on if they want to have more control over the feed. Engagement ranking remains the default behavior of the algorithm.

Change in advertisements to commercial profiles

Another new feature of Meta is giving people more control over the companies’ ads that appear in their feeds. In this case, the initiative will start in the first quarter of 2022 through the “Ads Preferences” tool.

Initially, the tests will be done with “a limited number of advertisers who publish advertisements in English,” the company said.

When posting an advertisement, the company will have to choose one of three topics that it does not want to be related to: “News and Politics”, “Social Issues” or “Crime and Tragedy”. The same topics will be available for people to either delete or choose to continue receiving in the feed.

Here’s how it works: when advertisers choose the “News and Politics” topic, 94% of their posts don’t appear to people who opted out of receiving paid posts on that topic in their feed. The numbers are from an internal test done by Meta.

“From our conversations with industry representatives, we know that this solution may not meet the needs of all advertisers and that some advertisers are looking for a more detailed level of control. Therefore, we see this product as a bridge between what we can offer. today and where we hope to go”, analyzes the Goal.

Opening the black box?

The secrecy of the supply and operation of Facebook’s algorithms — the target of criticism from experts— it may also undergo changes.

Meta also announced that, by the end of 2021, it plans to work collaboratively “with third-party security partners” to develop “a solution that checks for content close to the ad in the feed de Notícias is aligned with the adequacy of brand preferences”.

In other words, Meta will seek outside help to ensure that its clients’ ads do not appear alongside posts that hurt its policy, such as fake news or hate speech. Until today, this check is carried out only by company employees. It was not explained in the announcement to what extent these external agents will have autonomy in this process.

The receipt of proposals from those interested in working with the Goal is scheduled to start “in the coming weeks”, and the idea is to share progress on these initiatives “as they are developed”.

*With the collaboration of Lucas Carvalho