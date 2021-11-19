After exams, Dedé Santana reschedules the presentation when he discovered that he will have to undergo surgery

At 85, actor Dedé Santana underwent exams after feeling unwell and had to postpone presentation due to medical recommendations.

The actor Dede Santana (85) would perform at the Cine Circo Teatro Itinerante this Thursday, 18, but had to cancel after feeling bad.

According to the artist’s press office, after undergoing several tests, he would have been diagnosed with a small kidney stone.

“After undergoing several tests, this Thursday afternoon, November 18, it was discovered that actor and director Dedé Santana had a small kidney stone,” they said.

Also in the statement it was said how Dedé Santana is after being sick: “Right now, the comedian is medicated and resting in the hotel – the actor’s immediate hospitalization was not necessary“.

Dedé Santana is sick and cancels the presentation

With the diagnosis of kidney stone, Trapalhão had to postpone his presentations to Saturday, November 27th, and be at rest to soon undergo surgery.

“According to medical recommendations, Dedé should have an operation in the future to remove the kidney stone. Therefore, the production of Cine Circo Teatro Itinerante Dedé Santana decided to reschedule the public debut for Saturday, November 27. The circus is now mounted in Porto Maravilha, in Rio de Janeiro, and admission will be free”, warned.

In August of this year, Renato Aragon (86) paid a birthday tribute to Dedé Santana, his friend and professional colleague.





