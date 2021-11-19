After taking the exam, Bruno Henrique doesn’t worry Flamengo for the Libertadores final

O Flamengo informed that an examination carried out on Thursday found a tendinopathy in the patellar tendon of Bruno Henrique’s left knee. Thus, the Rubro-Negro forward does not worry the coaching staff for the Libertadores final, which is scheduled for November 27th.

> PERFORMANCE: Bruno Henrique and Rodinei guarantee Flamengo’s victory

According to Flamengo, the attacker has already started the treatment aiming at the grand final against Palmeiras. The player will follow a schedule to reduce pain at the site and the tendency is for him to be on the field in the decision in Uruguay.

The move that worried fans happened in the victory over Corinthians by 1-0, at Maracanã, in the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship. Bruno Henrique entered the second half, but felt pain soon after a submission saved by Cássio.

> See and simulate the Brasileirão table

Coach Renato Gaúcho even considered taking him out of the field and finishing the match with one man less. However, a conversation with the forward on the edge of the lawn reassured the coach, and minutes later, the shirt 27 sealed the victory for Flamengo.

– Bruno Henrique we have to wait 24h. But I talked to him, and I said I was going to take him out and finish the game with ten. But he said to leave him and that made me feel calmer. We will wait 24 hours, and the Medical Department will evaluate – revealed Renato during the press conference.