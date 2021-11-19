Age group most affected by prostate cancer is the most resistant to the test | Health

Thinkstock/Getty Images A technique developed by doctors reconnects torn nerves in prostatectomy, which led to erectile dysfunction

Maintaining certain prejudices can cause great harm to health. This is shown by the data published by the National Cancer Institute (INCA), which show that 75% of cases worldwide occur from 65 years of age onwards – the age that, not by chance, is the most resistant in taking the breast exam. rectal examination, a procedure that is part of the preventive protocol for the disease.

“This resistance to seeking a routine consultation to do prostate cancer preventives has been decreasing, according to what we observed, it has been decreasing in the age group up to 55 years. This is still very common in men over 65 years old”, says Dr Fernando Leão, urologist and robotic surgeon at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in São Paulo and Goiânia.

“It was another type of upbringing, another type of society, another type of information – when information was precarious. Man was not raised to take care of health, but to work and be a provider for the family. taboos, such as what cannot get sick and has to produce and honor commitments”.

Prostate cancer, along with tumors in the kidneys, bladder and penis, leads the way in disease among men in adulthood. The preventive exams protocol is indicated from 50 years of age onwards for those who do not have cases in the family, but depending on the history, this commitment may appear a little earlier.

“The guideline is that men without a family history of cancer should start at 50 years of age. For those who have a family history, and not only of malignant prostate tumors, but also breast, lung, intestine, the guideline is that after 40 years of age, years start prevention. Due to the family history, this man is 2 to 3 times more likely to develop cancer. He is not obligatory, he simply has an increased risk,” he explains.

Prostate cancer is a silent disease that needs to be discovered early on. And according to Dr. Leão, this is the secret to a treatment with great chances of cure.

“The chances of a cure can only be achieved with a diagnosis, and without symptoms, the diagnosis can only be made through routine exams. They involve physical examination, rectal examination, blood test, where there is PSA, a marker prostate-specific, and an imaging test such as ultrasound, to assess the kidney, bladder, and this prostate volume.”

For the doctor, the blue November is of paramount importance in combating the disease. “The November awareness campaign aims to inform and make men aware of the importance of going to a urologist’s office for prevention and routine exams, especially in relation to prostate exams. Not only benign prostate enlargement, but also in relation to malignant disease, which is prostate cancer”, he says.

“Information was once difficult to access, but nowadays we have the internet, social networks. Access to information is easier than it was 30, 40 years ago. And the channels of communication, journalism in general, are coming massively, this year a year, doing this work,” he concludes.