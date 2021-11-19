Aged 93 years old is rescued from work analogous to slavery, in MG

RIO – A 93-year-old man subjected to conditions analogous to slavery was rescued this Thursday by labor inspectors from the Minas Gerais Regional Labor Superintendence (SRTb/MG). The elderly person lived in a farm located in the rural area of ​​São João Del Rei. The action had the participation of the Public Ministry of Labor and the Federal Police.

Illegal Immigration: More than 15,000 Brazilians arrived in Mexico in the last two months; video

The victim was kept in a degrading situation for 26 years. He worked as a caretaker on the property, without a formal contract, vacation and 13th salary.

The house occupied by the elderly man was supplied by the employers and was in precarious condition, with the roof broken, the porch about to collapse, the ceilings rotted and the electrical wiring exposed and with hooks.

Read: Police arrest man who decapitated dogs to threaten stepmother in GO

– The worker’s wife said during the tax action that it was necessary to turn off the light clock when it rained to avoid the risk of electric shocks, making the couple, therefore, wet, cold and in the dark. The family tried, in vain, to avoid the leaks by pasting masking tape to the ceiling – said Labor inspector Luciano Rezende.

The house’s bathroom had been flushing the toilet for years. The elderly man and his family were required to use buckets, and there was no sink to wash their hands. The couple used a bowl to do needs in the room.

Kiss nightclub: MP will ask for the conviction and imprisonment of the four defendants involved in the tragedy that killed 242 people

– The elderly worker was required to sleep in a room with leaks and window without glass, through which insects and poisonous animals from the countryside could enter and which subjected the employee to bad weather (wind, cold and rain) in a cold climate region – he said Rezende.

After the rescue, the elderly person was taken in by relatives and removed from the condition analogous to slavery. Their former employers were notified to collect the FGTS due to the worker and, in all, 12 infraction notices were drawn up.

The labor inspectors also determined the immediate termination of the contract, the regularization of the employee’s registration and the payment of the rights subtracted from the beginning of the work.