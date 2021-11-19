Alec Baldwin is PROCESSED; Gun firing on set was not in the script for ‘Rust’!

The actor Alec Baldwin and the producers of ‘Rust‘ are being processed by the script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, who was working on the set of the film at the time of the shooting and was almost hit by the bullet that killed the director of photography Halyna Hutchins and hurt the director Joel Souza.

Second Gloria Allred, Mamie’s lawyer, the script for ‘Rust‘ did not ask for the gun to be fired at the scene where the incident happened:

“They were going to shoot three close-ups after lunch. One camera would be focused on the accused Baldwin’s eyes, one would be focused on a bloodstain on Baldwin’s shoulder, and a third would focus on the actor’s torso. THERE WAS NO WEAPON SHOOTING IN THE SCRIPT. The actor neither needed nor should have shot. Therefore, he should have assumed that the weapon in question was loaded,” said the lawyer.

Mitchell claims to have been injured in the city, and sues the actor and the producers for “aggression and emotional disturbance”.

The gunsmith responsible for ensuring the safety of the stage weapons, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, spoke for the first time on the subject.

Through an official statement issued to the magazine EW, on the part of her lawyers, said she had no idea where the real bullets had come from. In the document, she maintains her innocence, stating that “untruths have been told to the press”. At the time, she still says she is “devastated and completely beside herself with the events that took place.”

The declaration of the lawyers of Gutierrez-Reed, Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence, still ponders:

“Safety is Hannah’s number 1 priority on set. Ultimately, this set would never have been compromised if live ammunition had not been introduced. Hannah has no idea where the real bullets came from. Hannah was hired for two roles in this film, which made it extremely difficult to concentrate on her job as a gunsmith. She struggled for training, days to keep the weapons, and adequate time to prepare for their use, but ended up being overruled by the production and its department. The entire production suite became insecure due to several factors, including the lack of security meetings. This wasn’t Hannah’s fault. She would also like to extend her deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Halyna’s family and friends, “an inspiring woman in cinema that Hannah admired.”

Recently, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies held a press conference to update the public on the progress of work.

At the time, the pair of professionals were asked about the possibility of star and producer Alec Baldwin facing criminal charges for the accidental shooting that led to the tragedy. In response, Carmack-Altwies said the option is not ruled out.

“Right now, all options are on the table. I will not comment on charges, whether or not they will be filed, or on whom. We cannot answer this question until we complete a more thorough investigation. No one has been discarded at this time.”

During the press conference, Mendoza also pondered the seriousness of the police’s work, assuring victims that the operation continues in a categorical manner – so that the questions can be answered:

“Over the past few days, our investigation team has been working diligently to conduct interviews, execute search warrants, and collect and process evidence from the location. I want to assure victims, their families and the public that we are conducting a thorough and objective investigation.”

As for possible criminal charges, the pair stressed the importance of completing the investigative process, and then proceeding to this stage.

According to the district attorney:

“I must emphasize that a thorough investigation is critical to the police’s conclusion. We take the corroborated facts and evidence and connect them to New Mexico law. We’re not quite there yet. If the facts, evidence and law support criminal charges, then I will start the process at this point.”

Recently, a new affidavit made by the Santa Fe County Police Department was issued to the public.

The document details what would have happened minutes before the gun was fired, which led to the fatal incident that took the director of photography’s life Halyna Hutchins.

According to information given to police by director Joel Souza, as quoted in the statement obtained by EW, actor Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a scene inside the church building at Bonanza Creek Farm when the incident occurred.

The rehearsal involved Baldwin attempting a maneuver, “crossing his gun’s draw and pointing the revolver at the camera lens” before the gun fired, according to the affidavits.

Souza, who was next to hutchins, was injured, but shortly thereafter was discharged from hospital. The artist, on the other hand, could not bear the injuries and died at the University of New Mexico Hospital.

According to the newspaper New York Times, a sworn statement issued by the sheriff’s office claimed that one of the film’s assistant directors assured the star Alec Baldwin that the weapon delivered into his hands was without any real bullets.

According to the document, he took one of the three scenographic weapons prepared by the gunsmith team, placed it in their hands and shouted “cold gun!” – a term used in Hollywood that denotes that the object does not have real bullets inside its cartridge.

Also according to the statement, which was issued as part of a request for a search warrant, the assistant director “did not know there were real bullets in the weapon” when he did so.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

According to a report from Los Angeles Times, the incident occurred hours after half a dozen film crew members left the set to protest the working conditions.

A source told the Times that protesting staff members who were part of the Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees were replaced by non-union professionals.

The fatal accident took the life of the director of photography Halyna Hutchins and seriously injured the director Joel Souza. After being taken to a hospital at the University of New Mexico, the professional did not resist the injuries, dying at 42 years of age.

Hours later, the star issued a statement through his official Twitter account, regretting what had happened and putting himself at the disposal of the family of Hutchins.

At the time, he said:

“There are no words that can describe my shock and sadness at the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins: wife, mother and a colleague deeply admired by us. I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to resolve how this tragedy happened.”

In another publication, he adds:

“I am in contact with your husband, offering all my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for him, for their son, and for everyone who knew and loved Halyna.”

Check out:

“Alec Baldwin released an official statement on the filmmaker’s death Halyna Hutchins, whom he accidentally shot on the set of ‘Rust’.”

#AlecBaldwin Has released an official statement on the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who he accidentally shot on the set of #Rust. pic.twitter.com/cn2neaqK9D — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) October 22, 2021

Who was Halyna Hutchins?

At 42 years of age, hutchins she has worked as a director of photography since 2012, and since then she has accumulated credits in short films, TV productions and in short-range films.

Throughout his career, he was behind the lenses of ‘archenemy‘ (2020), ‘blindfire‘ (2020) and ‘The Mad Hatter‘ (2021).

His most famous work was ‘The Luv Tale: The Series’, displayed by BET+ between 2018 and 2021, and ‘Rust’ it would be your gateway to big productions.

Born in Ukraine, hutchins she studied film in Los Angeles and also had a degree in journalism from the National University of Kiev.

She even worked as an investigative journalist on several documentaries across Europe before moving into fictional productions.

In her latest post on social media, the filmmaker shared a video riding a horse backstage at ‘rust‘.

In the caption, she wrote:

“One of the perks of filming a Western is riding a horse on your day off.”

Remember that the screenwriter and director Joel Souza was also hit by Baldwin, but he has already been discharged from the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, located in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The information was released by the actress Frances Fisher, who also make up the cast.

On her Twitter profile, she shared the news about the shooting and said that the joel talked to her.

For now, there aren’t many details about the director’s release, but it’s possible he’ll give some statements about what happened once he’s recovered from the shock.

Check out the publication of Fisher:

“The director Joel Souza he told me he was already discharged from the hospital.”

Director Joel Souza told me he’s out of hospital. — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) October 22, 2021

Through a statement, the authorities responsible for the case detailed the event:

“The sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot during the filming of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography, and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a gun was fired by Alec Baldwin, 63, producer and actor. Mrs. hutchins she was transported by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical staff. Mr. Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries. This investigation remains open and active. No charges were filed in relation to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.”

In the plot of ‘Rust‘, baldwin lives the titular thug Harland Rust, whose 13-year-old grandson was convicted of an accidental murder. The film follows the attempt to ‘Rust‘ to get his grandson out of prison.

Detectives continue to interview witnesses.

🚨 Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a gun during the filming of the film ‘Rust’ and director of photography Halyna Hutchins was eventually shot. Unfortunately, she passed away. Director Joel Souza was also hit and is hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/hVCCHz8GvZ — VHS (@vhscut) October 22, 2021

Images show Alec Baldwin on the Rust Film Set, where the actor fired a loaded cinematographic gun and killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins and wounded the director. Case recalls The Crow with Brandon Lee. pic.twitter.com/n3bveC8yqR — Museum of Cinema (@museudocinema) October 22, 2021