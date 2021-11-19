Alerta Vermelho, from Netflix, makes a big mistake and annoys Brazilian fans: “Didn’t they do a basic study before the film?” – Movie news

Red Alert, with Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and The Rock, is one of Netflix’s biggest productions, but it left audiences irritated with geography errors.

One of the most anticipated releases of 2021 on Netflix – and also one of the most expensive productions in the history of streaming – Red Alert reached the number one spot among the most watched titles with an adventure that brought together Gal Gadot, The Rock and Ryan Reynolds. But despite having been successful with audiences around the world (maybe a sequel will come), Brazilian viewers noticed a blunder in one of the scenes that involves our country.

There are few Hollywood productions that don’t quite get the representation of Latin America on screen and that’s what happened with Red alert. During the story, the protagonists discover where the artifact they are looking for is located through a coordinate system and the place points to the south of Brazil, but soon after, the film displays a sign written Argentina.

Watching the Red Alert Movie – #RedNotice gives @Netflix – We found the location that they gave to Argentina strange, but it looked like Paraguay or southern Brazil. As the subject of coordinates is of interest to us, we went to check ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/urjOCFXquI — Commodore 🔰 (@Commodore0br) November 17, 2021

Through social networks, streaming subscribers found the position of the coordinates that appear in the movie scene strange, clearly within Brazilian territory. Some went further, looking for the exact location. “Normally, we use the coordinates with the sequence: Degrees, Minutes, Seconds. But in the movie, notice that the positions of minutes and seconds were reversed. So the location is in Brazil, in the middle of Horizontina-RS”, wrote the profile on Twitter.





If the confusion with the geography of South America was not enough, Red alert it also erred in portraying native vegetation. That’s because the film shows the characters exploring an area of ​​tropical forest, which is characteristic of the north of the country. In southern Brazil – or even in Argentina, as the film wanted to portray – the vegetation is quite different.

The mistake, of course, did not go unnoticed by Brazilians, by Argentines, who made several posts on social networks emphasizing that that place is not their country, and by other Latin Americans who recognized the territory.

#RedNotice This place it’s not Argentina pic.twitter.com/MT2MOjVDmN — Nacho ❁ (@Nacho_B27) November 15, 2021

“This place is not Argentina”

As Hollywood’s history with stereotypes in the representation of foreigners in cinema is long, many netizens rebelled against the error. “Really didn’t have anyone in the script room who knew basic geography to help them with Red Alert? You literally showed the south of Brazil on the map saying that it was Argentina and even placed a forest that only exists in the north of Brazil and that doesn’t even have in Argentina?”, questioned a profile.

@Netflix was there seriously no1 in the room who knew the basics of geography to help u out with #RedNotice? Showed in the SOUTH OF BRAZIL on the map and said it was ARGENTINA and then had them in a jungle that only exists in the NORTH OF BRAZIL not even Argentina???? — lyandra GOING TO SEE LOUIS (@lymadeit28) November 16, 2021

the film #RedNotice marks #Argentina in the southern of #Brazil and extends the Amazon rainforest into the “Gaucho meadows”. It’s amazing how they don’t do a simple geographic study before investing in a film full of renowned actors. 👎🏻 — Sandro Galtran (@sandrogaltran) November 16, 2021

“The film marks Argentina in southern Brazil and extends the Amazon rainforest to the Gaucho pampas. It’s amazing how they didn’t do a basic geography study before investing in a film full of renowned actors”

Red Notice is OK. I expected to see a different finale. But for Gods sake, to a expensive movie it’s not possible anymore to have a giant geography error. Please if you don’t know we’re Argentina or Brazil and forests, use Google maps or study a little bit more @Netflix pic.twitter.com/IQLi4sjDKn — Mary Snape | 💚🐍⃝⃒⃤ ❾¾ (@marycommenta) November 17, 2021

“Red Alert is OK. I expected to see a different ending. But for God’s sake, for a film so expensive, there can’t be such a big mistake in geography. Please, if you don’t know where Argentina or Brazil and the forests are, use Google Maps or study a little more”