Alfa Romeo criticizes Giovinazzi: “We have to follow professionals”

Alfa Romeo confirmed that Guanyu Zhou will be the second driver in the 2022 season and objectively closed the grid for next year. Immediately after the decision was made official, Antonio Giovinazzi went to social media to complain about the “brutality of F1” regarding money. Fréderic Vasseur, head of Alfa Romeo, didn’t like the attitude at all.

According to Vasseur, it is not a legal suggestion to make – that the team surrendered to the money – to an institution that gave the Italian the chance to drive in Formula 1 for three years. It is necessary to show professionalism.

“Honestly, I think it’s important for him to close the chapter, at least this season, doing well on the track. I saw the comments. I’m not a big fan of this attitude. The team gave you the chance to do three seasons in F1. Alfa Romeo gave him the chance of three years in F1. A lot of riders dream of something like this”, he stated.

“Now he will have other challenges. He will have to do well in another challenge, and thus maybe go back to Formula 1 in the future. But it’s a small world and we have to continue being professionals”, concluded.

Antonio Giovinazzi arrives in Qatar, one of the last races of the season (Photo: Alfa Romeo)

About the pair he will have next year, with Zhou and Valtteri Bottas, Vasseur highlighted the mix of a rookie and an experienced race winner – and that will have special work.

“They knew when they signed with us that it would be difficult to have the same results they had with Mercedes, but on the other hand we offer something different: he will be a central part of the project and the key driver, and that is not to be pessimistic with Zhou. Valtteri will bring the experience, it will be fundamental for the development of the car and the starting point in the first races”, he said.

“I think that, for Valtteri, it was important to have this position in a team. When you’re partnered with Lewis, you know perfectly well that it won’t be easy and you’ll be left in your partner’s shadows for a while. It’s an important step for Valtteri, even though we expect to fight Mercedes next year. The position within the team is completely different and, from his own perspective, this is an important step”, he concluded.

Formula 1 debuts the GP of Qatar, in Losail, this weekend. O BIG PRIZE follow all activities LIVE and IN REAL TIME.

