Aline delivers that Dayane tore Rico’s coat

The mystery of the torn coat has finally come to an end. Shortly after the announcement of Valentina’s elimination, Aline returned to headquarters and handed Rico that Dayane was the one who tore the coat in The Farm 2021,

Rico Melquiades, a public favorite at Fazenda 2021, discovered what really happened to his coat.

Earlier, when he found the piece torn and foamed out, the pawn was shocked, mentioned that he had paid a lot for the clothes, but didn’t pay much attention. However, the situation remained in Rico’s mind and the pawn began to suspect that the destruction of his clothes might not have been an accident. The pawn proceeded to investigate what happened and, since the beginning of the night, insisted that someone open the game for him.

In one of the conversations, he accused Aline of hiding what happened to avoid fights. The flea behind Rico’s ear at Farm 2012 got even stronger after the ex-panicat told the group that Dayane “did something critical.” In the end, Aline promised that she would tell the model.

Understand the fight in The Farm

Two of Farm 2021’s most controversial names went from best friends to greatest enemies in a matter of weeks. Rico Melquiades and Dayane Mello have been living days of war at Fazenda 2021 and, despite the confusion being a result of the accumulation of small frictions between them, the Poder do Lampião was largely responsible for the definitive rupture of the friendship.

Dayane has had definite enemies since the beginning of the reality show, and for the past few weeks, he has been making efforts to talk about his quarrels with Rico. She said, for example, that Marina was ‘ugly’ and didn’t like the fact that Rico disagreed with her opinion. The difference in opinions about the competitors became stronger and stronger and meant that Rico did not fulfill a promise he made to Dayane and that, indirectly, resulted in this week’s 2021 Farm poll.

The pawn gained the Power of the Lamp in last week’s Trial of Fire and promised to give one of them to Dayane Mello. During the live program, however, Rico saw that he would give Dayane the power to directly nominate one of the pawns and decided not to fulfill his promise – as Dayane would nominate Arcrebiano and Rico would not want the participant to go to the hot seat.

Dayane was outraged by Rico’s ‘cheating’ on the live show and the two have since been the protagonists of various discussions and accusations on the show. She even said that Rico would be her biggest target until the end of the reality show.

In one of the arguments, Rico called Dayane a snake and accused his former friend of speaking ill of everyone.

