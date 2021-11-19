Alinne Moraes is dissatisfied with changes in Um Lugar ao Sol and complains

Alinne Moraes publicly demonstrated that is dissatisfied with the constant changes of time in a place in the sun. Since the opening of the nine o’clock soap opera, it has been running on Globo’s prime time because of football.

On her Instagram profile Stories, the actress shared a review by columnist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo newspaper. The text talks about the time changes due to football transmission and that, because of that, the plot is being harmed.

Alinne Moraes dissatisfied

In the post made on her social network, Alinne highlighted the passage where she says that “The viewers of Um Lugar ao Sol deserve to know the times of the telenovela” (check the photo below). In another story, she shared a post from an internet user who asks if the soap opera is at normal time today.

Um Lugar ao Sol walks through Globo’s programming

Since the opening week (the production premiered on November 8th), Lícia Manzo’s plot has been suffering with the changes in the schedule. In its first week on the air, in addition to airing earlier on Wednesday, as usual, the nine o’clock soap opera also aired at 8:30 pm on Thursday. The reason was the team’s game for the World Cup qualifiers.

This week (the second of the serial on the air), A Lugar ao Sol became a “yo-yo”. That’s because, on Tuesday (16) the telenovela was moved again. Due to the match between Argentina and Brazil in the World Cup qualifiers, the production went on air at 22:30. On that day, he suffered at Ibope and suffered his negative record and the worst audience in the history of the 9pm range.

The next day, Wednesday, the soap opera was shown at 8:30 pm, as usual. An hourly variation of two hours from one day to the next.

The constant changes in the schedule of Um Lugar ao Sol have caused dissatisfaction among viewers, who are complaining about the neglect. Those most annoyed by the changes made by the network are complaining on social media.

The change in showtime has also been pointed out as one of the reasons for the low audience of the serial. As there are constant changes, it can’t hook the public.

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Alinne Moraes has one of the main roles and plays Barbara, Cauã Reymond’s romantic couple, who plays the twins Christian and Renato.