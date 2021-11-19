Alinne Moraes pinpoints Globo for changes in the schedule of Um Lugar ao Sol · TV News

Barbara from Um Lugar ao Sol, Alinne Moraes used her social networks to snipe Globo because of the nine o’clock soap opera changes in the schedule. Since it debuted, Lícia Manzo’s plot was shown at three different times because of football matches.

The actress posted a review on Instagram by columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, this Thursday (18th). The analysis pointed out Globo’s confusion during the serials’ schedule.

The artist also insisted on highlighting the final part of the text, which said: “The viewers of Um Lugar ao Sol deserve to know the time of the telenovela”. Currently, the unpublished plot is in its second week of airing.

Check out the videos published by the actress:

What happened?

The telenovela went on to “samba” on the schedule on November 10th, on its third day of exhibition. As usual, Globo’s serials are shown earlier on Wednesdays due to the regular football schedule. In São Paulo, the competition shown was Fortaleza x São Paulo, for the Brazilian Championship.

The following day, Um Lugar ao Sol was once again impacted by the sport. On November 11, Globo aired Brazil’s game against Colombia in the South American 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Last Tuesday (16), the telenovela was pushed to 10:30 pm due to another game played by the Brazilian team. At 20:20, Globo showed the match against Argentina.

Finally, Lícia Manzo’s plot once again had its schedule impacted on this Wednesday (17th). On the occasion, Globo aired the match between Flamengo and Corinthians, also for the Brazilian Championship.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#81 – Christian and Barbara Experience Family Disaster in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: