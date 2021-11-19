Alliar (AALR3) confirms Tanure’s manager’s binding proposal to acquire the company; action shoots

Diagnostics company Alliar (ALLR3) announced at the end of Thursday night (18th) that MAM Asset Management, manager of the resources of businessman Nelson Tanure, sent a binding proposal addressed to the company’s controlling shareholders for the acquisition of up to all of the company shares held by the controlling shareholders.

The proposed amount is R$20.50, 35.14% higher than at the close of the last trading session. With this, AALR3 assets soared in this Friday’s session (19): at 10:40 am (Eastern time), assets jumped 15.95%, to R$ 17.59.

According to the statement, the controlling shareholders must meet to resolve on the proposal within the validity period, which is November 26, 2021.

Earlier, the day before, Alliar had informed that its controllers had not entered into with Tanure or any person directly or indirectly linked to the businessman “any agreement, whether informal, formal, binding or non-binding, for the sale of any number of shares of the company he owns.”

The clarification was given to the market after shares soared 22.5% in trading on Thursday (18) amid news that the controllers of the laboratory network had accepted Tanure’s proposal to take control of the company.

