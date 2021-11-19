Alliar (AALR3) says there are conversations with Tanure, but no formal proposal

SAO PAULO – With its shares soaring 22.5% in the trading session this Thursday (18th), Alliar (AALR3) informed in a material fact, after the market close, that its controllers did not celebrate with Nelson Tanure or with any direct person or indirectly linked to the entrepreneur “any agreement, whether informal, formal, binding or non-binding, for the sale of any number of shares of the company he owns.”

The upward movement occurred after information in the column by Lauro Jardim, of the newspaper The globe, released this morning, that the controllers of the laboratory network had accepted a proposal of R$ 20.50 per share from Tanuere to take control of the company. In October, funds linked to Tanure reached a 27.3% stake in Alliar.

The company’s shares ended up quoted at R$ 15.17 in the trading session this Thursday (18th).

“Although persons connected with Mr. Nelson Tanure and the Controlling Shareholders have initiated preliminary discussions, as of the time of the response, they have not received any formal offer from Mr. Nelson Tanure, or from any person directly or indirectly connected to Mr. Nelson Tanure, to the sale of any number of the company’s shares, except for the offer made by MAM on October 21, 2021 and rejected by said shareholders (on October 27)”, informed Alliar in a material fact.

adjournment of meeting

Additionally, the company informed that its board suspended the analysis of the call for an extraordinary general meeting – until November 19 – to deliberate, among other points, on the filing of a liability lawsuit against Sérgio Tufik and Roberto Kalil Issa; as well as dismissing and electing a member of the fiscal council elected in a separate voting procedure by the minority shareholders holding common shares.

MAM, an investment fund manager with a 29.01% stake in Alliar’s capital, highlighted that the suspension of the call request will have a period of 60 days, “and, consequently, the counting of the call period for the respective call will be suspended. assembly”.

Dispute between Tanure and Rede D’Or

At the end of August, Rede D’Or São Luiz informed that its Board of Directors withdrew from launching a voluntary public offering (OPA) aimed at acquiring all shares issued by Centro de Imagem Diagnosticos, Alliar (AALR3 ).

Rede D’Or (RDOR3) justified the withdrawal in view of the occurrence of events that resulted in the “logical impossibility of an offer for acquisition” of the control of Alliar and in the alteration of the other OPA premises.

In this case, we understand Tanure’s entry into the dispute for control of the company.

