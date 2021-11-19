Alzheimer’s vaccine to be tested in humans

The immunizing agent stimulates the production of antibodies that can recognize beta-amyloid forms capable of developing neurotoxins.



Swedish biopharmaceutical Alzinova has begun recruiting volunteers for the Phase 1b clinical trial of its potential Alzheimer’s vaccine, ALZ-101. The study will be conducted in Finland, where they have already got their first participant.

The research plans to enroll patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, and its primary goal is to assess the vaccine’s safety and tolerability.

The company is developing an immunizing agent for Alzheimer’s that aims to combat the beta-amyloid oligomers — which are chains of proteins that, when they accumulate in the brain, cause the clinical manifestations of the disease.

For neurologist Soo Yang Lee, the start of the tests was eagerly awaited.

Soo Yang Lee says it is a big step in the search for treatment for the currently incurable disease.



“It’s great news. With the start of tests, those who have a family history of Alzheimer’s will be able, from now on, to carry out tests to identify whether they can develop the disease”.

Dr. Lee highlighted that the vaccine should only be available for commercialization for six months to two years after the tests are completed in humans.

Kristina Torfgård, CEO of Alzinova, says that “it is very gratifying that ALZ-101 has now entered clinical trials in an area with such a great unmet medical need.”

According to Torfgård, the company is eager to continue the development of this potential disease-modifying treatment with the long-term goal of treating and preventing disease onset and progression.

A drug called Aduhelm for Alzheimer’s, approved this year by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US drug regulatory agency, in addition to reducing the level of beta-amyloid protein in the brain of patients with the disease, it also reduces the accumulation of amyloid. tau protein.

Results from two phase III clinical trials with 1,800 patients showed that Aduhelm significantly reduced blood levels of an abnormal type of tau protein, which forms the toxic tangles of nerve fibers associated with mind-ravaging disease.

This was correlated with less cognitive and functional decline in patients with the disease and with a reduction in beta-amyloid plaque. The effect was greater with higher doses and longer duration of treatment.

Doctors and volunteers will not know who received the vaccine

The clinical trial for the vaccine is a double-blind placebo-controlled trial, meaning neither researchers nor participants will know which individuals are receiving the medication and which the placebo.

The work is conducted by Clinical Research Services Turku (CRST), which has previous experience in studies of Alzheimer’s, according to Alzinova.

Preclinical studies have shown no evidence of toxicity or inflammation problems associated with the immunizing agent.

Scientists also hope to assess the immune response to the vaccine after multiple doses.

Participants will receive four doses of the ALZ-101 vaccine or placebo during a 20-week (5-month) treatment period. Two different doses of ALZ-101 will be analyzed. First-line test results are expected in 2023.

Alzheimer’s disease is characterized by the abnormal accumulation of toxic beta-amyloid plaques in the brain, which can start about 20 years before patients experience symptoms.

Two different doses of ALZ-101 will be analyzed. First-line test results are expected in the second half of 2023.

