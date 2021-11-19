Amazing videos show the Ingenuity helicopter flying to Mars for the 13th time

In September, the Ingenuity helicopter performed its 13th flight on Mars, considered one of the most challenging to date. The small helicopter passed through the irregular terrain of the “Séitah” geological formation and, in the meantime, took a series of images from different angles, which were sent to the scientific team. The Perseverance rover kept pace with all this, and the Mastcam-Z instrument cameras produced some videos that show the aircraft in detail in detail.

One of the footage from the 13th flight shows most of the helicopter’s flight profile, while the other gives us a privileged view of Ingenuity’s takeoff and landing. “The value of the Mastcam-Z really shines through in these videos,” commented Justin Maki, deputy principal investigator for the Mastcam-Z instrument. “Even from 300 m away, we got beautiful close-up images of takeoff and landing through the ‘right eye’ of the Mastcam-Z”, he explained.

Check out one of the videos:

The video was produced as part of a scientific observation aimed at collecting measurements of the dust plumes generated by the helicopter. On takeoff, Ingenuity created a small plume, whose movement to the right of the helicopter was registered by the “right eye” of the rover. After climbing to a maximum altitude of 8 m, the aircraft performed a small maneuver to position the color image camera for reconnaissance; then it moves out of the camera’s field of view and returns to land in the vicinity of where it took off.

While the “left eye” view of the Mastcam-Z shows less of the helicopter and more of Mars, the wide angle gives us a view of the unique shape of flight, timed to ensure success. The wide field of view also shows us how Ingenuity was able to maintain altitude during the flight: after the initial 8 m climb, the helicopter’s altimeter identified a change in terrain elevation, and the aircraft’s system made automatic altitude adjustments.

After this flight, Ingenuity and other robots there went through a period of “rest” on Mars due to the solar conjunction, a period in which the Red Planet and Earth are on opposite sides of the Sun and, thus, communication with the robots over there is hampered. The helicopter recently returned to service, performing a brief test flight test before completing its 15th flight and beginning its return journey to the “Wright Brothers Field” region, where it made its first flights in April.

Source: NASA