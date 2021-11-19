Amazon Announces Offers Up To 60% Off Black Friday

Amazon detailed this Thursday (18) its Black Friday 2021 campaign, which will have products with up to 60% off and special payment conditions. According to the retail giant, the promotional action starts this Friday (19).

During “Black Friday Week”, consumers will be able to take advantage of daily deals with a limited duration. The biggest discounts will be on books and e-books, followed by fashion, electronics, pet shop, stationery, toys, food and beverage.

Payment will be facilitated, according to the company, with up to 10 interest-free installments and up to 12 installments on Amazon devices. Amazon Prime customers have even more benefits, including free shipping throughout Brazil, no minimum purchase value, and exclusive offers.

Amazon devices will have a special price and different payment terms.Source: Amazon/Disclosure

The Black Friday day promotions start on the previous date. From 6 pm on Thursday (25), the platform will start thousands of special offers, in a campaign lasting 30 hours, until the end of Friday night (26).

Amazon offers

Among Amazon’s offers for Black Friday 2021, consumers will have up to R$100 off on Kindle and Fire TV e-readers with Alexa starting at R$199. Alexa.

Check out some of the promotions announced:

Amazon Music will also have a special offer, with three free months to listen to more than 75 million songs.

special actions

Amazon’s Black Friday campaign also includes actions aimed at small businesses and black entrepreneurship. Another highlight is “Casa Black Friday”, live in the format of a reality show that will take place between the 25th and 29th of this month, with six confined content creators.

Broadcasted via YouTube, the initiative will also feature the participation of singer Pabllo Vittar (show on the 25th, at 11 pm) and actress Ingrid Guimarães.