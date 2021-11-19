Amazon updates its Black Friday offers with PlayStation Hits line

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

As usual on Black Friday, Amazon is offering the PS4 PlayStation Hits lineup at a discount.

You can check out the games on sale below.

don’t forget there many other games on offer! Check it all out here!

Also be sure to take advantage of all other product categories with Amazon’s many Black Friday offers!

PlayStation Hits

BRL 49.90 R$ 99.90 in stock 18 new from BRL 49.90 on 11/19/2021 08:17 Amazon.com.br Free shipping BRL 49.90 R$ 99.90 in stock 17 new from BRL 49.90 on 11/19/2021 08:17 Amazon.com.br Free shipping BRL 49.90 R$ 99.90 in stock 18 new from BRL 49.90 2 used from BRL 59.00 on 11/19/2021 08:17 Amazon.com.br Free shipping BRL 49.90 R$ 99.90 in stock 8 new from BRL 49.90 on 11/19/2021 08:17 Amazon.com.br Free shipping BRL 49.90 R$ 99.90 in stock 22 new from BRL 49.90 1 used from BRL 89.90 on 11/19/2021 08:17 Amazon.com.br Free shipping BRL 49.90 R$ 99.90 in stock 17 new from BRL 49.90 on 11/19/2021 08:17 Amazon.com.br Free shipping BRL 49.99 R$ 99.90 in stock 23 new from R$49.99 1 used from R$ 84.90 on 11/19/2021 08:17 Amazon.com.br Free shipping BRL 49.99 R$ 99.90 in stock 16 new from BRL 49.99 1 used from BRL 59.00 on 11/19/2021 08:17 Amazon.com.br Free shipping BRL 49.99 R$ 99.90 in stock 20 new from BRL 49.99 on 11/19/2021 08:17 Amazon.com.br Free shipping BRL 49.99 R$ 99.90 in stock 15 new from BRL 49.99 1 used from BRL 69.00 on 11/19/2021 08:17 Amazon.com.br Free shipping BRL 49.99 R$ 99.90 in stock 20 new from BRL 30.00 on 11/19/2021 08:17 Amazon.com.br Free shipping BRL 49.99 R$ 99.90 in stock 9 new from BRL 49.99 on 11/19/2021 08:17 Amazon.com.br Free shipping BRL 49.99 R$ 99.90 in stock 15 new from BRL 49.99 1 used from BRL 79.00 on 11/19/2021 08:17 Amazon.com.br Free shipping

PS4

As said, there are many other games on offer, like The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima. Check it all out in this news.