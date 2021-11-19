Anatel updates fixed broadband data and Oi leads in optical fiber

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) this week updated the broadband access data that had been stopped since September. In the month of August, fixed broadband data pointed to more than 40.02 million active accesses in Brazil, while in September there was a drop to 39.64 million.

With the update, the data pointed out by the agency for the month of May, June and July will be readjusted, due to the underreporting of data reported by small providers, which also affects the current figures for September.

Considering August data, operators added 3.67 million new fixed broadband customers to their base in the first nine months of the year, which represents an increase of 10%, also surpassing the mark indicated for the entire year of 2020 .

In the fiber optic segment, approximately 6.5 million fixed broadband accesses via fiber were activated this year, to almost 23.5 million, among new accesses and consumers who migrated from other means. Operators Oi, Vivo, Claro and TIM were the main responsible for 2.12 million additions until September.

Oi Fibra led new accesses via optical fiber in the period with 1.05 million, while Vivo was in second place with 865 thousand, Claro in third with 122 thousand and TIM in fourth with 82 thousand. Small operators concentrate nearly 15 million fiber access, according to Anatel. New fiber-optic contracts from regional providers together range from 4.3 million to 4.6 million.

In relation to all technologies, Claro leads the fixed broadband market with 9.757 million active customers, followed by Vivo, with 6.325 million. Although they have advanced in fiber, the two operators have lost 87,000 and 67,000 customers this year, respectively. By the end of the quarter, Oi added 163 thousand accesses to the service, while TIM closed the month of September with 681,000 customers in its broadband.

All regional providers have more than 175 million contracts, with more than 3.5 million added over the first nine months of the year, with the highlight being Brisanet, which added 166,000 customers, and Algar Telecom, which added 38 thousand customers .