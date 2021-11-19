Anitta honors Marília Mendonça at the Latin Grammy: ‘It hurts my heart that she’s not here’ | Fun



Anitta honors Marília Mendonça at the Latin Grammy – Reproduction

Published 11/19/2021 07:56 AM

Rio – The singer Anitta paid homage to Marília Mendonça at the Latin Grammy, which took place in Las Vegas, in the United States, this Thursday night. Marília died on November 5, victim of an air accident in Piedade de Caratinga, Minas Gerais, where she would perform a show. Four other people also died in the tragedy. To the sound of “I know it by heart”, Anitta gave a speech to the Queen of Suffering.

“We just lost a great artist from my country. Marilia Mendonça became one of the most beloved singer-songwriters in Brazil from a very young age. Marilia, along with Maiara and Maraisa, was nominated tonight and it hurts our hearts that she isn’t. Here. Everyone we know knows that you were a great soul, a generous woman and a friend to everyone. We will remember you today, tomorrow and always. Viva Marília Mendonça!”, said the singer.

In addition to Anitta’s words, Latin Grammy director Manuel Abud dedicated the award to the artist. “I propose not to let sadness overshadow today’s celebration, I invite everyone to use this ceremony to celebrate Marília Mendonça and her legacy,” he said. At the end of the presentation, Carolina Dieckmann, one of the presenters, asked Marília Mendonça for a round of applause.

The artist competed, along with Maiara and Maraisa, for the category of “Best Sertaneja Music Album” for “As Patroas”. However, the three did not take the best prize, which went to the duo Chitãozinho and Xororó. Marília Mendonça was nominated for a Latin Grammy for the first time in 2017. In 2019, she took the statuette for the album “Todos os Cantos”.