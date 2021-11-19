Anitta Makes Hot Sex Breakthrough for Sabrina Sato | Column Fabia Oliveira

Anitta was chosen to be in the first episode of the second season of Sabrina Sato’s show, ‘Na Sala da Sato’. Of course the presenter wanted to have the singer in the attraction because she knew she would have a frill and that’s what happened. When talking about sex, Almighty opened the game.

“One really bad problem I have is honeymoon cystitis. I can’t have sex with someone so big that I can’t walk the next day. It’s horrible! And it has nothing to do with non-human bacteria, it’s because it’s already punched a lot there and then it got inflamed”, he said.

Anitta also said that she caught a waiter from a very crazy club in Miami. “I was drunk and a friend told me that I caught a handsome waiter from the party. Before, I was hooking up with a famous person and then a girl appeared, who started kissing me in front of everyone. After that, I went to the bathroom and found a wonderful bofe who worked there and then there was some kissing in the hallway”, began Anitta.

“The guy was wonderful, but I went back to the box. I talked about the boy with this friend, who asked the club manager to locate the boy. He brought them one by one, but the bofe had already been laid off from work that night. The next day I only remembered the waiter. I went there and found him. I grabbed a condom and had sex with him in the bathroom. To this day, I’m still catching the man”, he revealed.