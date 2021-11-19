Anitta reveals hot perrengue after having sex with ‘large’ men: “Punched too much”

Unfiltered, Anitta exposes a curious situation the day after when she has sex

The singer Anitta went further and heated up the atmosphere of the first episode of the second season of the show. Sabrina Sato, O in Sato’s room, after making a revelation of those very daring.

Is that the beauty told a curious fact about the day that postpones some of their sexual relations. Honestly and without any filter, the star made the confession.

“One really bad problem I have is honeymoon cystitis. I can’t have sex with someone so big that I can’t walk the next day.”, shot.

And, it continued. “It’s horrible! And it has nothing to do with non-human bacteria, it’s because it punched a lot there and it ignited”, said the beauty without taboos.

NEW AFFAIR?

sincere, Anitta used social media to explain his scheme for dealing with little contacts.

On Tuesday night (16), the singer posted two messages on Twitter to deny a rumor that she was having an affair with Xande Negrão, ex-husband of Marina Ruy Barbosa.

“Hey guys, they just sent me a ‘news’ (gossip)… yes, I had a barbecue at my house and my friends invited friends. But I was already double booked [tinha compromissos] internationally, so the gossip that I’m having a Brazilian affair is not valid“he explained.